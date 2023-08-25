Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Barrymore fan arrested for stalking after he verbally accosted actress on stage

Chad Michael Busto was arraigned in court Friday and released

By Cassie Maynard Fox News
Published
Drew Barrymore has had a scary week. 

Barrymore was verbally accosted by a fan at an event on Monday, and now that man has been arrested for "stalking" her.

Chad Michael Busto was detained on Wednesday after police in Southampton, New York responded to a 911 call of a suspicious person. It was reported that Busto was riding a bicycle into private driveways and telling residents he was looking for Barrymore’s home, according to a Southampton Town Police press release.

The 43-year-old was initially detained questioned, and released by police. However, a follow-up investigation by detectives "led to facts that substantiated a charge for Stalking," the release stated.

DREW BARRYMORE ESCORTED OFF STAGE AFTER BEING VERBALLY ACCOSTED BY FAN FOR 'FIRST TIME': INSIDER

Drew Barrymore medium shot smiling

A man was arrested Thursday for "stalking" Drew Barrymore. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker Chad Michael Busto at train station

Chad Michael Busto, the alleged stalker of Drew Barrymore, was spotted at Hampton Bays train station after leaving Hampton Bays courthouse in Southampton. (Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com)

Busto was arrested Thursday and charged with Stalking in the 4th degree, which is a class "B" misdemeanor. Fox News Digital can confirm Busto was arraigned Friday morning at the Southampton Town Justice Court and released. 

Representatives for Barrymore did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Drew Barrymore in a black dress puts her hands up to her face in distress on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Drew Barrymore had a previous run-in with Chad Michael Busto while speaking on stage at an event. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

This latest incident comes just two days after Busto rushed the stage while Barrymore and musician Reneé Rapp were speaking at an event at The 92nd Street Y on August 21.

The actress was answering a question when a man, who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto, shouted her name. Barrymore was clearly startled as she responded, "Yes, hi!"

FAMILY FEUDS: JENNIFER ANISTON, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, DREW BARRYMORE TAKE NASTY BATTLES WITH MOTHERS PUBLIC

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York… OK," Busto can be heard saying as he approaches the stage in video shared to social media.

Barrymore was quickly escorted off the stage by Rapp, but the two later returned to finish their discussion.

side by side photos Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp

Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp were on stage mid-conversation when Busto yelled out to Barrymore. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify)

An organizer of the event spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident, explaining the man was originally believed to be headed to his seat when he started to approach the stage.

"He had a ticket for the event. He walked down the aisle. As he got to the front, the guard saw him, thought he was taking a seat, and then all of a sudden, he just started yelling," the insider said.

"The guard immediately grabbed him, walked him across the front of the stage… the exit door is to the other side, the guard walked him across and escorted him right out into the street."

Drew Barrymore tilts her head back wearing a red and pink dress and red lipstick on the red carpet

Drew Barrymore was escorted offstage after a man yelled out and tried to approach her. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

The source explained that both Barrymore and Rapp headed to the green room out of an abundance of caution. 

"The guard yells to them, ‘Go to the green room,’" the source shared, adding that Rapp ushered "The Drew Barrymore Show" host offstage. 

"They just went into the green room, stayed for like 10 minutes. Once we assured them everything was OK, [they] came right back out and the show continued."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

