Drew Barrymore escorted off stage after being verbally accosted by fan for 'first time': insider

Reneé Rapp was joined by Drew Barrymore in a conversation at The 92nd Street Y

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
On stage at an event in New York City, Drew Barrymore was verbally accosted by a rowdy individual and swiftly escorted to safety on Monday night.

Appearing at The 92nd Street Y in conversation with musician Reneé Rapp, Barrymore was answering a question when someone shouted her name, startling the actress.

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York… OK," a man can be heard saying as he approaches the stage in video shared to social media.

Drew Barrymore in a black dress puts her hands up to her face in distress on "Late Night with Seth Meyers"

Drew Barrymore appeared to be startled by a man who shouted her name in the middle of an event where she was speaking. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

An organizer of the event spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident, explaining the man was originally believed to be headed to his seat when he started to approach the stage.

"He had a ticket for the event. He walked down the aisle. As he got to the front, the guard saw him, thought he was taking a seat, and then all of a sudden, he just started yelling," the insider told Fox News Digital.

"The guard immediately grabbed him, walked him across the front of the stage… the exit door is to the other side, the guard walked him across and escorted him right out into the street."

Drew Barrymore in a printed dress soft smiles on the carpet split Reneé Rapp in a black button down looks serious on the carpet

Drew Barrymore and Reneé Rapp quickly walked offstage when a man from the audience was apprehended by security. (Taylor Hill/Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The source explained that both Barrymore and Rapp headed to the green room out of an abundance of caution. 

"The guard yells to them, ‘Go to the green room.’ They got up," the source shared, adding that Rapp ushered "The Drew Barrymore Show" host offstage. 

"They just went into the green room, stayed for like 10 minutes. Once we assured them everything was OK, [they] came right back out and the show continued."

Representatives for Barrymore and Rapp did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Drew Barrymore in a dark grey blazer with rolled up sleeves sits on a chair and soft smiles for the camera

Drew Barrymore was attending an event at The 92nd Street Y on Monday when she was verbally accosted by a man in the audience. (DNoam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"He didn't threaten her, he's not like a known stalker to [Barrymore]. In fact, [Barrymore] said that that was the first time that ever happened to her," the insider noted in reference to someone yelling at her.

The man was not arrested, although police were made aware of the situation.

"We notified NYPD, but even NYPD said, like, 'There's nothing to charge him with.' He didn't fight it. He didn't resist," the source said of the man's exit from the event.

Drew Barrymore soft smiles in a black jacket with large hoop earrings in New York

Drew Barrymore came right back to the event after she was given the all-clear. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images)

The insider told Fox News Digital that the individual who caused the commotion is actually notorious for causing a ruckus. 

"People that have seen him all said he's known in celebrity circles…. He'll try to come in and try to disrupt things… try to get the attention of celebrities."

