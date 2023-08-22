Drew Barrymore escorted off stage after being verbally accosted by fan for 'first time': insider

On stage at an event in New York City, Drew Barrymore was verbally accosted by a rowdy individual and swiftly escorted to safety on Monday night.

Appearing at The 92nd Street Y in conversation with musician Reneé Rapp, Barrymore was answering a question when someone shouted her name, startling the actress.

"You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York… OK," a man can be heard saying as he approaches the stage in video shared to social media.

An organizer of the event spoke with Fox News Digital about the incident, explaining the man was originally believed to be headed to his seat when he started to approach the stage.

"He had a ticket for the event. He walked down the aisle. As he got to the front, the guard saw him, thought he was taking a seat, and then all of a sudden, he just started yelling," the insider told Fox News Digital.

"The guard immediately grabbed him, walked him across the front of the stage… the exit door is to the other side, the guard walked him across and escorted him right out into the street."

The source explained that both Barrymore and Rapp headed to the green room out of an abundance of caution.

"The guard yells to them, ‘Go to the green room.’ They got up," the source shared, adding that Rapp ushered "The Drew Barrymore Show" host offstage.

"They just went into the green room, stayed for like 10 minutes. Once we assured them everything was OK, [they] came right back out and the show continued."

Representatives for Barrymore and Rapp did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"He didn't threaten her, he's not like a known stalker to [Barrymore]. In fact, [Barrymore] said that that was the first time that ever happened to her," the insider noted in reference to someone yelling at her.

The man was not arrested, although police were made aware of the situation.

"We notified NYPD, but even NYPD said, like, 'There's nothing to charge him with.' He didn't fight it. He didn't resist," the source said of the man's exit from the event.

The insider told Fox News Digital that the individual who caused the commotion is actually notorious for causing a ruckus.

"People that have seen him all said he's known in celebrity circles…. He'll try to come in and try to disrupt things… try to get the attention of celebrities."