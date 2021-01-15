Drew Barrymore says 'Bridgerton' inspired her to continue using dating apps

Drew Barrymore is among the legion of fans who have been wrapped up in Netflix's latest hit, "Bridgerton."

The "50 First Dates" and "Ever After" star invited Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page on to her talk show to discuss the period drama.

During their appearance on Friday, Barrymore revealed that the show's steamier scenes inspired the 45-year-old to try her hand once again at dating apps.

The revelation came after television personality Ross Matthews, a superfan of the series, joined the show and thanked Dynevor, 25, and Page, 31, for "making such a beautiful show that is so modern, that feels so now even though it's based so long ago and for really turning our engines back on if you know what I mean."

"It's true," Barrymore responded. "I got back on a dating app during 'Bridgerton.'"

She added: "I was like, 'I'm not dead, I'm not dead!'"

The actress, who recently spoke about dating apps on her show, said that returning to such a platform "was a big step."

During a recent episode of the show, the "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" actress revealed she'd been stood up by a man she met on a dating app.

"I booked a date with one guy, finally, and then he stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore revealed. "I was like: 'Can't you be a jerk an hour before? That would have been such a time-saver.'"

She noted that being stood up by a dating app match isn't "shocking" because it "happens all the time."

Dynevor previously addressed the show's sex scenes in an interview with the Daily Star, even revealing that she watched the show with her mother -- Sally Dynevor -- and her grandparents.

"I had to sit there and fast forward on high alert with the remote control," the actress said of the intimate scenes. "We managed it just about."

During his time on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Page also discussed how his family managed to handle the scenes.

He said he keeps his family informed in a group chat about what to expect, leading a cousin of his to make "tactical cups of tea" at just the right time in order to avoid seeing the scenes.