Drew Barrymore reveals she kept an ‘E.T.’ prop which is now in her daughters' room: ‘Glad I still have it’

Drew Barrymore made sure to keep a souvenir from one of her earlier roles in the childhood film favorite “E.T.”

The mother and now-television talk show host opened up about being a mother to daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, and revealed a tidbit about a very special heirloom she lifted from the set, which now lives near where Barrymore’s girls lay their heads.

"I am absolutely terrible at keeping things. I lose everything. But I do have the red cowboy hat I wore in ‘E.T.,’" Barrymore, 45, told Domino Kids in the magazine’s first-ever issue. "It is in the girls' room somewhere and reminds me that I was 6 years old wearing that hat. I'm so glad I still have it."

"When we're kids, we don't think something will be important to us one day; we clean out our room and throw stuff away," she continued. "It's nice if parents put something of theirs in their kids' rooms, so it's a transference of memories and energy."

Barrymore has a newfound sense of freedom in motherhood and said she elected to produce a parenting series simply to openly “honor and acknowledge everything that's happening″ amid the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

″This is not the time to promote things or talk about anything but the conversation at hand,″ she said. ″I made protest signs with my girls and bought a whole slew of new books to read — like this wonderful book called “Raise Your Voice: 12 Protests That Shaped America,” about how protesting is so important and such a catalyst for change.″

Added the “Charlie’s Angels” actress: ″2020 is a powerful number because it also represents hindsight. If we look back at our history, we have to change and grow and evolve. I believe the world is — I don't know how else to say this — having a rebirth."

Barrymore noted that having engaging conversations with her children is paramount in providing her daughters the opportunity to express their emotions regardless of subject, given the current landscape many have attributed in challenging their own ideas on life and the world as a whole.

″The other day I told Olive that I thank her so much for making me a better person,″ Barrymore said. ″I know of all the relationships I've had — whether it was a boyfriend, a marriage, my own parents, my best friends who were my original family — no one has forced me to push myself to be a good person as much as my kids.″

″The most accountable, the most stable, the most emotionally rational," Barrymore continued. "It's like they're the catalysts; they have inspired me to change a lot of things about myself. Because it's what I need to be for them."