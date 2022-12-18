Rapper Drake reportedly lost $1 million on World Cup bet

Rapper and entertainer Drake reportedly lost $1 million after placing a bet to see Argentina defeat France in the 2022 World Cup final.

The game was tied 3-3 after 90 minutes. Argentina then went on to win the match by way of penalty kicks, however, with a final score of 4-2.

The issue was that Drake "bet in a market where extra time isn't counted and the result is determined based on the score after 90 minutes of play," according to Vulture.

Had the wager paid off, the "God's Plan" singer would've walked away with $2.75 million - a win of $1.75 million.

A video posted on Twitter the day before Argentina took on France, the winners of the 2018 World Cup, appeared to show Drake picking the Lionel Messi-led side.

The Canadian artist is no stranger to placing wagers on sporting events worth big bucks.

In November, Drake lost $2 million in a UFC bout after Israel Adesanya lost to Alex Pereira.

The artist, who began his career playing a high school student on popular Canadian sitcom "Degrassi," is said to have a net worth near $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.