Dr. Oz: Dog the Bounty Hunter was 'running from the truth' about his health after wife's passing

During an appearance on "Dr. Oz" Monday, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman revealed that he recently suffered from a pulmonary embolism.

The 66-year-old reality star said that he learned he had the "life-threatening" condition -- in which "clots block blood flow" -- two weeks after being hospitalized for chest pains.

DOCTORS REMOVE 8-INCH BLOOD CLOT IN SHAPE OF BRONCHIAL TUBE FROM MAN'S CHEST

Chapman's wife Beth passed away earlier this year after a two-year battle with throat cancer.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Dr. Mehmet Oz said that Chapman was "running from the truth."

"And many of us metaphorically do that, but he was literally doing it," he said. "And, I learned after flying to Colorado and taking him by his hand and getting into why he was in the doldrums...[why] he was in a lot of it is because of his beloved wife Beth's passing.

"He had a broken heart and people do die from a broken heart, but mostly because they give up hope," he said. "And, she was his North Star."

Oz said that by getting Chapman to realize that knowledge is power and you "can learn things you don't want to know but you can almost always address them," he was able to turn his life around.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

He said that Chapman was experiencing "all the signs and symptoms" of a heart attack and that "finally, after numerous efforts, we got the testing, proved what he had, now he's in treatment."

"He has completely changed his life. He used to smoke four packs [of cigarettes] a day -- it started when he was aged 12," he said.

Now, Chapman is down to just one pack a day, Oz noted.