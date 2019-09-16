Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Duane Chapman
Published

Dog the Bounty Hunter suffers heart emergency: report

By Fox31 Denver | Fox News
close
Emotional Dog the Bounty Hunter speaks out on wife Beth's death on 'Fox &amp; Friends'Video

Emotional Dog the Bounty Hunter speaks out on wife Beth's death on 'Fox &amp; Friends'

Duane 'Dog' Chapman opens up on his wife's cancer fight and the premier of his family's new show 'Dog's Most Wanted' which will feature Beth's battle.

Duane “Dog” Chapman reportedly had a heart emergency over the weekend that may force him to have surgery.

According to a report from TMZ on Monday morning, Dog was taken to a hospital from his home in Colorado after feeling a pain in his chest.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER HONORS HIS LATE WIFE BETH IN NEW SHOW: 'SHE'S STILL HERE WITH ME'

Last month, Dog’s store in Edgewater was vandalized and some of Beth’s personal items were taken.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman talks to reporters outside his storefront that was burglarized Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Edgewater, Colo.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman talks to reporters outside his storefront that was burglarized Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Edgewater, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsk)

Beth Chapman died in June after battling cancer. A  memorial service was held for her in July in Aurora.

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER URGES STORE BURGLAR TO SURRENDER: I'M 'COMING FOR YOU'

We have reached out to the hospital to get more information on Dog’s condition and have not heard back yet.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.