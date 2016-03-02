Don't ask Ronda Rousey about fighting

Australian Channel Seven reporter Mike Amor flew to Canada for a sit down with UFC superstar Ronda Rousey.

But he wasn’t happy when he got there.

Amor met with Rousey in Vancouver, where the former bantamweight champion was participating in a motion capture session for EA Sports' "UFC 2" video game, to be released in a couple of weeks.

Before the interview, however, Amor was given the most ridiculous of warnings from her PR representative: whatever you do, don’t ask the fighter about fighting.

“She’s a fighter! It’s like asking to do a story on a [basketball player] and not talking about basketball,” Amor is heard complaining to the rep.

The rep insisted if Amor asked about fighting, she would walk out.

Amor took major issue with the request, and made it the key focus of his report that aired on the news bulletin.

“As a fighter, Ronda Rousey is good at forcefully bending people’s arms,” Amor reported.

“But it was her PR people bending ours just moments before our interview. No questions about fighting, or she would walk out.”

Amor did ask Rousey about comments she made recently on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in which she revealed she had suicidal thoughts following her shocking knockout loss to Holly Holm.

The fight took place in Melbourne, so Amor asked if she had any ill-feeling towards Australians.

“No, why would I be unhappy with Australians? They’re all awesome,” Rousey said.

Amor was also allowed to ask Rousey about her acting career, and she admitted that was where she saw her future — not in the Octagon.

“You only have a short shelf life in MMA,” Rousey said.

“You can’t do it forever.”

Amor then took one last shot before signing out: “Just don’t ask her about it,” he said.

According to bloodyelbow.com, Rousey has a history of taking issue with certain questions.

“Prior to her UFC 193 loss, Rousey abruptly left a media conference call when asked about her personal relationship with Travis Browne, who was accused of domestic violence by his now ex-wife,” the report said.

“Rousey’s eventual explanation for dropping off the call was simply, ‘My phone died.’”

Holm will defend her bantamweight belt against Miesha Tate at UFC 196 this Sunday, but will not headline the card despite UFC boss Dana White previously ensuring championship bouts would always be the main event.

But that honour on this occasion goes to Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz, despite the clash not being for a title belt.

Holm said she could not care less.

“I just want to win,” she told MMA Junkie.

“I don’t care if it’s the first fight, the last fight, [or] the second to last fight ... I have zero concern about that.

“A lot of people are like, ‘You should be the main event.’

“I’m like, ‘Co-main is fine.’ I have my fight. That’s all I care about.”

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.