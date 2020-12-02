Dolly Parton jokes she and husband Carl Dean are 'sick' of each other after being married for 54 years

Dolly Parton really knows her weaknesses.

The 74-year-old country legend recently appeared on the "Table Manners" podcast, where she once again opened up about what factors of her life make her feel delicate.

"My weaknesses have always been men, sex and food and not necessarily in that order," she admitted, reports the Daily Mail.

When recalling her performance in Glastonbury in 2014, the singer said that she has to watch her weight during her visits to the U.K.

DOLLY PARTON USING HER VOICE TO HELP CHILDREN AT NASHVILLE HOSPITAL: 'MAKES MY HEART HAPPY'

"The thing I love the most about the U.K., I order it always in room service, is the cream. The scones, the jellies and jams. ..." she shared. "Lord, I can just die over all the scones, the heavy cream. I usually gain, and I try to stay in my show clothes cause I don't have time to change them, so it's really hard when I come there not to really put on the pounds just eating all that great butter, and the cream and milk."

Parton also discussed her hubby, Carl Thomas Dean, 78, whom she wed in 1966.

"My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54, and I'm sick of him and I'm sure he's sick of me," joked the star.

Dean isn't often seen at public events with his wife, which the outlet reports is due to his desire to maintain privacy. Additionally, Dean has reportedly only seen the "Jolene" singer perform once.

OBAMA SAYS NOT GIVING DOLLY PARTON A MEDAL OF FREEDOM WAS A 'MISTAKE': 'SHE DESERVES ONE'

In October, Parton released a holiday album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," which featured classics and originals.

The album is her first holiday-themed album in 30 years, but it's been a long time coming.

"I'd been wanting to do a Christmas album for a while," she said. "Timing is everything and I've always been lucky with timing."

On the album is a track with Michael Bublé, "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wanted to cuddle up and cozy up with [Bublé] but I couldn't very well do that, not this year anyway," the singer joked. "So maybe next year I'll get to do a Christmas special of the same album and maybe I'll get to cuddle up with him then."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The star has found other ways to celebrate the season as well, such as with her Dec. 6 Christmas special on CBS and her holiday musical "Christmas on the Square" on Netflix.