Michael Buble received death threats after elbowing video sparked abuse allegations, wife says: report

Michael Buble's wife revealed the singer received death threats following accusations that he physically harmed her in an online video.

Back in April, fans dubbed the "Feeling Good" singer an "aggressive" and "abusive" husband after he appeared to nudge his wife, Luisiana Lopilato, with his elbow during an Instagram live video.

The clip sparked controversy with his social media followers and led to fans digging up other examples of Buble appearing to be violent toward his Argentinian actress wife. She vehemently denied the claims.

Lopilato appeared on the Argentinian talk show "Intrusos" this week, where she opened up about the turmoil caused after her husband's life was threatened.

"It made me afraid, and I still feel a little bit frightened," Lopilato said on the show, according to the Daily Mail.

The backlash has not sat well with the couple, and Lopilato said she's grown "worried for her family." They have been married since 2011 and share sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 22 months.

Lopilato said messages of support to the couple outnumbered the harsh comments, but the threats were extremely aggressive.

"We received a lot of love from people, but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina," she said, according to the outlet.

The disturbing warnings ranged from "photos of knives" to a plot to "cut off" Buble's fingers, as well as threats involving bombs.

Lopilato took to her own Instagram account to defend Buble against the domestic violence claims when they first began.

"It's amazing how some human beings are!! While we go through this pandemic, and live moments of lockdown, distress, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds! Every day we go out with my husband to do alive (sic) to bring them some joy, entertainment, longing, and we have to endure to hear and see what malicious people post who come out to talk anything and without knowing anything about our family," Lopilato's caption, written in Spanish and translated by Instagram, read in mid-April.

Her post continued: "I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him one and a thousand times more!!"

Lopilato claimed that one unnamed social media user had been "taking advantage of this pandemic" to gain fame and followers. She dismissed the abuse allegations as "lies."

"Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences for God! The world needs right now more than ever "love, hope, values, unity and solidarity.' NOT these kind of people," Lopilato concluded.

The apparent elbowing video appeared on Lopilato's Instagram live, meaning it expired after a day. But online users continued to share the video on multiple social media platforms as well as other clips where the singer was bashed for "controlling" his wife.

A rep for Buble did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.