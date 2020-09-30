Dolly Parton starring in new Netflix holiday musical ‘Christmas on the Square’

Dolly Parton is the star of this holiday season.

The country music singer announced on Tuesday that she is the lead actress in the upcoming Netflix musical “Christmas on the Square.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Debbie Allen is the director of the Netflix film coming out on Sunday, Nov. 22.

The project shares the same name as Parton’s first single released from her upcoming album, “A Holly Dolly Christmas," which comes out on Friday.

“#ChristmasOnTheSquare will bring the JOY the world needs right now,″ Allen, 70, tweeted along with the film’s cover art. ″@DollyParton and the entire cast were amazing to work with. God Bless Sam Haskell and @NetflixFamily for making it happen."

Parton, 74, is starring opposite Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

14 of the “Jolene” singer’s songs, including some from her upcoming album, will be interwoven in the film’s plot.

″#ChristmasOnTheSquare is more than just a song...it’s also a musical! Watch my newest movie, directed by @msdebbieallen and starring Christine Baranski, @JeniferLewis and so many other talented folks, November 22 on @netflixfamily,″ Parton wrote on Twitter.

The “9 to 5” singer was cast as an angel who helps change the heart of Baranski’s character after she tries to evict all the tenants in her hometown following her father’s death, according to Variety.

Parton's upcoming album is her first holiday project since the release of “Home for Christmas” in 1990.

The country legend’s album features collaborations with Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus and more.