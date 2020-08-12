Dolly Parton set to release first holiday album in 30 Years: 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'

Dolly Parton is bringing some holiday joy early with her upcoming album “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

The album will be her first festive album in 30 years following “Home for Christmas” in 1990 and “Once Upon a Christmas” with the late Kenny Rogers in 1984.

Parton’s latest holiday album is set to be released on Oct. 2.

The collection has a mix of original songs by the “Jolene” singer as well as covers of some classic holiday favorites.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Parton’s brother Randy are among the featured artists on “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

Parton, 74, revealed the album name was inspired by “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives.

“He used to be on all of my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas. I thought, ‘Why don't do I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls with Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that,’” she told Billboard.

Parton also opened up about some of the reasons she collaborated with her friends on certain songs for the holiday album.

“One of my favorite songs ever is a traditional song now that Willie Nelson wrote called ‘Pretty Paper,’” the “9 to 5” singer told the outlet. “I did it the old-timey way and asked him to come be part of it.”

Parton’s choice to cover Mariah Carey’s classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” came years after she embarrassingly didn’t know the lyrics to the tune while on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Jimmy Fallon, a couple of years ago, I was on his show around Christmas and he asked me to sing that and I didn't know it and I felt so bad,” she explained. “So I went and learned it and I was just going to put it on my album and then I went, ‘I’ll ask Jimmy Fallon to sing it with me!’ And he said, yes. So I'm really excited about that.”

The album was completed while in quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We were working in our little circle with our masks and with our gloves and we had our engineer and we just had the very few people that we had to have when we were in there when I was singing,” Parton explained.

She added: “We've been very smart, very careful, because we're trying to protect ourselves and I'm an older person. I'm not out to get it if I don’t [have] to, I'm hoping I can outrun all that. We've been all very, very smart, but it didn't slow us up.”