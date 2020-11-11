Dolly Parton to star in 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' special to ring in holiday season

Dolly Parton will host an hour-long Christmas special to bring both holiday cheer and some much-needed joy to the end of 2020.

CBS announced on Wednesday that it will air “A Holly Dolly Christmas” on Dec. 6, featuring the music icon in an intimate, candlelit setting to not only sing some holiday songs but to share her faith and her passion for the Christmas season with viewers.

The special will air live on the network before moving to on-demand viewing on the network’s streaming platform CBS All Access. According to a press release announcing the special, Parton will perform powerful faith-based hymns as well as more light-hearted holiday classics. In addition to the music, she’s expected to share some personal Christmas stories as well as some religious recollections about the season.

Meanwhile, she’ll also sample some music from her record-breaking No. 1 holiday album of the same name.

“I am so proud to be a part of the CBS family this holiday season with my new Christmas special,” Paton said in a press release.

“When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

The 74-year-old country music icon previously explained to Fox News why she decided to release a holiday album in 2020.

"I've been wanting to release a Christmas album for a while now because I just love Christmas and though we started recording before the pandemic, this year became the perfect time to spread some extra joy," she shared.

Parton continued: "I think the spirit of Christmas and what it truly means can spill out into our families and make this a better Christmas than ever. Hopefully, 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' will make everyone feel holly and jolly this season."

Parton released "Home for Christmas" in 1990 and “Once Upon a Christmas,” with the late Kenny Rogers, in 1984.

