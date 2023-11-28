Disney star Luke Evans drops 17 pounds in 10 weeks

Disney star Luke Evans showed off his toned figure as he revealed he dropped nearly 17 pounds in just 10 weeks.

Evans shared a video of his new look to Instagram. The "Beauty and the Beast" star stood in front of a mirror shirtless, wearing only blue jeans.

"Wanna burn body fat fast? DO A WEST END SHOW!!! Dropped 8kg in 10 weeks!! Only down side… it's BLOODY WINTER," he captioned the post.

EXTREME WEIGHT LOSS: CELEBS POST MALONE, JESSICA SIMPSON, CHRIS PRATT REVEAL HOW THEY DID IT

Before he was performing on the West End stage, Evans starred in "Echo 3." He worked with trainer Shaun Stafford to get into Special Ops shape.

"We trained a minimum of three days a week," Stafford told Men's Health. "Any additional sessions were usually focused around conditioning to stress the anaerobic energy systems and drop body fat ahead of the shoot. These sessions were always 'bonus' sessions with the weight training taking priority."

"We wanted to start the workouts with a few big, heavy compound lifts," he added. "Luke needed to look the real deal and for that we had to train like the real deal."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Evans' work out routine would typically conclude with cardio.

"We would usually finish off with some aggressive form of cardio conditioning," Stafford noted. "This would usually take the form of some ski-erg intervals, weighted-vest runs or sled pushes."

The actor's diet "is miserable" when he's training hard.

"I love my food and I like wine, and it's really tough," Evans told Men's Health UK in a 2014 interview. "What I miss most is alcohol. When everyone is having a drink, and you can't, it stops you going out as much. Booze is a nightmare for empty calories, and you can't train the day after. Socializing and enjoying a night out — not doing that is the hard bit."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Evans, who was born in South Wales, began his career in musicals on the West End stage. In 2010, he appeared in "Clash of the Titans," which began his journey into the Hollywood industry.

Since his big break, Evans has starred in films such as the "Fast & Furious" franchise, "Dracula Untold," "The Girl on the Train," "Murder Mystery" and the TV series "Nine Perfect Strangers."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP