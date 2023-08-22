Extreme weight loss: Celebs Post Malone, Jessica Simpson, Chris Pratt reveal how they did it

Health and fitness aren't always easy to focus on, even if you're a celebrity with bountiful resources at your disposal.

Sometimes, though, a small change can make all the difference, as was the case for rapper Post Malone, who says he cut out sugary soda and saw a major transformation in his weight.

Other stars like Chris Pratt and Jessica Simpson launched intense regimens to lose major weight but keep more basic habits to maintain their success.

Here are some of the ways a few celebrities have achieved their health goals.

COUNTRY STAR CHRIS YOUNG SHOWS OFF DRAMATIC 60-POUND WEIGHT LOSS: ‘STILL NOT DONE’

Post Malone

Rapper Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post, recently revealed he dropped 55 pounds with a simple trick.

On the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast earlier this month, Post said he cut soda from his diet, noting, "Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad."

The "Better Now" rapper admitted he used to weigh 240 pounds before he cut soda from his diet. Without having the sugary drink, Post Malone said his weight dropped to 185 pounds.

He did add that he reserves the beverage as a reward if he puts on a good show.

POST MALONE ENJOYED 'WILD' AFTERPARTY FOLLOWING 'SNL' DEBUT WITH SELENA GOMEZ: REPORT

"[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty, I’m going to have myself a Coke on ice," he said.

Fans noticed the "Sunflower" singer’s weight loss earlier this year and speculated about potential drug use as the cause.

Malone shot down the rumors in a social media in April.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he wrote.

"I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel."

Malone welcomed a daughter in June 2022 with his fiancée.

POST MALONE WRITES HIS BEST LYRICS ON THE TOILET: ‘SOMETIMES I’LL BRING A GUITAR IN THERE’

Valerie Bertinelli

Valerie Bertinelli shared at the beginning of the year she had participated in Dry January, a tradition in which people start the new year off without drinking alcohol for the month.

In a TikTok post in February, she revealed that quitting alcohol helped her drop a size.

"So, here's a nice little side effect of Dry January," she said. "These jeans that I'm wearing were so tight a few months ago that I couldn't comfortably button them. Now, they're so loose it's time for me to go down a size.

"Yeah, I like that side effect."

Bertinelli said the month prior she wanted to cut alcohol for two reasons — to curb sugar cravings and help lower her stress.

VALERIE BERTINELLI REVEALS NEW WEIGHT LOSS AFTER GIVING UP THIS ONE THING

"I want to calm down the cortisol in my body that has been raging for the last five, six years. I've been in fight, flight, freeze, fawn mode. And I want to go into rest and digest," she shared. "I think cutting alcohol will help me do that."

In June, the "One Day at a Time" star revealed she was on the verge of dropping another jean size.

She went on to detail some of her other healthy habits and said she planned to do another month of no alcohol in July.

"I have cut back exponentially on alcohol and I’m sure that has helped with releasing the weight I was carrying for protection. And it did protect me. I’m grateful for that," Bertinelli wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

HOW VALERIE BERTINELLI RECLAIMED HER LIFE AFTER 'WICKED' DIVORCE: 'I’M FREE'

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has chronicled her struggles with body image issues over the years and shared a unique trick that helped her focus on her overall health.

In 2021, the mom of three told Hoda Kotb on "Today" she had thrown away her scale.

"It was like a Ouija board," Simpson explained. "I have no idea how much I weigh. Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don't, I have another size. I have every size.

"I've really tried my hardest to not let that define me."

JESSICA SIMPSON SHARES WHY SHE GOT RID OF HER SCALE, NO LONGER WEIGHS HERSELF

The fashion designer dropped 100 pounds after giving birth to her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in 2019.

After a social media post sparked speculation that Simpson was too skinny and using Ozempic to continue her weight loss, the singer shot down the rumors.

"Oh Lord. I mean, it is not — it’s willpower," she told Bustle in July when asked whether Ozempic was involved. "I’m like, ‘Do people want me to be drinking again?’ Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it."

JESSICA SIMPSON REVEALS THAT SHE STILL HAS HER DAISY DUKES FROM 'DUKES OF HAZZARD'

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran made a major lifestyle change in 2019 when he dropped 50 pounds. He quit smoking.

The "Shape of You" singer spoke about the decision and other lifestyle changes on the British running podcast "Behind the Medal."

"I didn't even touch exercise for a long time," said Sheeran at the time. "I was really into sports as a kid and then started music and started smoking, and then it all kind of went out the window."

He explained that he quit smoking in 2016 and started running to help improve his lungs.

Sheeran also shared that he had cleaned up his diet, particularly after touring in the U.S.

"You finish a gig in America, you get a tray of chicken wings, sit in the back of the bus, watch 'The Simpsons,' drink a couple of bottles of wine. But then that's every single day," Sheeran said.

ED SHEERAN SAYS RAPPING EMINEM 'CURED' HIS STUTTER CAUSED BY PROCEDURE HE HAD DONE AS KID

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt launched a major weight loss and fitness regimen for his role in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie in 2014, but he’s incorporated other methods to maintain his physique.

Pratt spoke about his habit of intermittent fasting, first in 2018 on his Instagram story.

"So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff," Pratt joked at the time.

"Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool. Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far."

In 2022, the actor did an interview with Men’s Health revealing his past diet habits during his time on "Parks and Recreation."

CHRIS PRATT WAS DENIED BY MARVEL SEVERAL TIMES, SAYS HE DIDN'T HAVE THE 'IT FACTOR'

"I can’t believe I would eat five cheeseburgers for lunch. I lived in a constant state of ‘Oh, god. I’m freaking sick. I’ve eaten so much.’ And that was happiness at that time," Pratt shared. "Now, it’s the exact opposite. Now, eating is boring. But the times between eating I feel great. Before, eating was fun, but in the times in between, I felt like crap."

He also noted he was continuing to occasionally fast, focusing on lean proteins, vegetables and healthy fats in the six-hour window he gives himself to eat.

CHRIS PRATT FOLLOWING 21-DAY FAST BASED ON THE BIBLE

Denise Austin

Denise Austin has been a longtime fitness guru and points to short but consistent workouts to help maintain her physique.

In May, Denise told Fox News Digital the key to her toned body has been "30-minute workouts" for the last four decades.

"That’s right. I have been doing 30-minute workouts for 40 years," she said. "I truly believe that in 30 minutes you can get in everything. So, some days of the week, I do 30 minutes worth of cardio to burn fat, to work on [my heart] – it is a muscle. And then, on the other three days, I do 30 minutes of toning and stretching to keep [my] abs strong … to keep the body strong, toned and firmed up."

A month later, Austin highlighted an even shorter workout of just under ten minutes to help get in bikini shape.

The 66-year-old posted several different routines that concentrated on the core and the lower body and low-impact cardio.

She explained that while the workout is "all low impact, easy on the joints," it would help "burn some body fat" and "boost that metabolism," adding that the "more muscles you’re using, the more calories you’re burning. That’s why I’m working the arms and legs all at the same time. Double the workout in half the time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Shay Mooney

Shay Mooney of Dan+Shay shared his weight loss on social media at the beginning of the year and noted that "consistency" was the secret to achieving his goal.

"Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency," he wrote beneath a photo showcasing his body transformation.

"If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

In October 2022, Mooney shared that he had already lost 50 pounds and was following a simple routine.

"Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs," he wrote at the time. "For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it!"

DAN + SHAY SINGER, SHAY MOONEY, DEBUTS 50LB WEIGHT LOSS: 'I'VE LITERALLY NEVER FELT BETTER'

Mooney welcomed his third son, Abram, with wife Hannah in January, not long after he shared the before and after photos.

In March, he shared photos of himself at an arcade with his two oldest children, Asher and Ames.

He wrote a paraphrased quote that said, "‘I don’t doubt that you would die for your kids. But would you LIVE for them. Would you show up every day. Make the hard choices. Make sacrifices to spend time with them…you’d only have to die once. But you have to LIVE everyday.’

APP USERS CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We only get one shot at this y’all. Let’s make the most of it."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon, Brie Stimson, and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.