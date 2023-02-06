Expand / Collapse search
Pete Davidson
Published

Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter

Pete Davidson attended the NFL Pro Bowl while Warwick attended Grammy-related events over the weekend

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink | Fox News
Dionne Warwick 'thrilled' to honor 'dear friends' Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson Video

Dionne Warwick 'thrilled' to honor 'dear friends' Berry Gordy, Smokey Robinson

Dionne Warwick talks to Fox News Digital about honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, and about her viral tweets.

Dionne Warwick is updating fans on her relationship status with Pete Davidson, after jokingly tweeting she was interested in the actor several months ago.

Walking the red carpet at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event, alongside her son Damon, Warwick, 82 was asked if she ever got that date with Davidson, 29.

"No," Damon told Fox News Digital emphatically, as Warwick chuckled. "No," he reiterated.

"He heard you, no," Warwick admitted.

Dionne Warwick provided an update on where her relationship stands with Pete Davidson, months after shooting her shot with the actor.

Dionne Warwick provided an update on where her relationship stands with Pete Davidson, months after shooting her shot with the actor. (Ethan Miller/Gilbert Flores)

AMID RUMORS PETE DAVIDSON IS DATING EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, DIONNE WARWICK SHOOTS HER SHOT WITH FORMER 'SNL' STAR

In November, things between Davidson and Emily Ratajkowksi heated up amid their respective breakups with Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Warwick took to Twitter to express her interest in Davidson, writing, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

Warwick is not surprised her Twitter has amassed a strong following, as the musician often tweets hilarious thoughts and opinions.

"Everybody's interested in what I have to say, all the time," she explained on the red carpet.

Dionne Warwick's son, Damon, was adamant that the singer was not in touch with Pete Davidson.

Dionne Warwick's son, Damon, was adamant that the singer was not in touch with Pete Davidson. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Warwick also discussed her performance for the pre-Grammy event

Warwick was tapped to perform for honorees and friends Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy.

"It's a pleasure to be here tonight. These two men are very dear friends of mine, and have been for a very long period of time. So without a doubt, I'm thrilled to have been asked to be a part of this."

"They've always been in my audience, so that's nothing new," she said of performing in front of friends.  "But I'm singing one of their songs, that's gonna be new for them.".

DIonne Warwick performed on stage at the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year event.

DIonne Warwick performed on stage at the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year event. (Valerie Macon/AFP)

Damon echoed his mother's sentiments, saying, "It's wonderful to be here… it's incredible. Like, I grew up with these legends, my mom being one of course… I'm just ready for some great music. Singalongs!"

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

