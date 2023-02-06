Dionne Warwick updates fans on her relationship with Pete Davidson after shooting her shot on Twitter

Dionne Warwick is updating fans on her relationship status with Pete Davidson, after jokingly tweeting she was interested in the actor several months ago.

Walking the red carpet at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event, alongside her son Damon, Warwick, 82 was asked if she ever got that date with Davidson, 29.

"No," Damon told Fox News Digital emphatically, as Warwick chuckled. "No," he reiterated.

"He heard you, no," Warwick admitted.

In November, things between Davidson and Emily Ratajkowksi heated up amid their respective breakups with Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Warwick took to Twitter to express her interest in Davidson, writing, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

Warwick is not surprised her Twitter has amassed a strong following, as the musician often tweets hilarious thoughts and opinions.

"Everybody's interested in what I have to say, all the time," she explained on the red carpet.

Warwick also discussed her performance for the pre-Grammy event.

Warwick was tapped to perform for honorees and friends Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy.

"It's a pleasure to be here tonight. These two men are very dear friends of mine, and have been for a very long period of time. So without a doubt, I'm thrilled to have been asked to be a part of this."

"They've always been in my audience, so that's nothing new," she said of performing in front of friends. "But I'm singing one of their songs, that's gonna be new for them.".

Damon echoed his mother's sentiments, saying, "It's wonderful to be here… it's incredible. Like, I grew up with these legends, my mom being one of course… I'm just ready for some great music. Singalongs!"