Amid rumors Pete Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski, Dionne Warwick shoots her shot with former 'SNL' star

Pete Davidson continues to prove he is Hollywood's most eligible bachelor.

A bevy of beauties remain devoted to Davidson, with the latest rumor claiming he is dating newly-single model Emily Ratajkowski.

A source close to Davidson confirmed to People Magazine that the two are "seeing each other."

Speculation that Davidson possesses "BDE," or is well-endowed, has long followed the actor and comedian. The assertion was confirmed by his former "Saturday Night Live" castmate, Jay Pharoah, last week.

On Monday, legendary singer Dionne Warwick chimed in on Davidson's love life.

Warwick, who has amassed a loyal following on her exceptionally honest Twitter feed, took to the social platform to write, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."

"Wonder Woman" actress Lynda Carter got in on the fun, responding to Warwick's tweet saying, "I hardly think he could keep up with you, Dionne."

Davidson has been linked to a plethora of models and actresses in the past, having recently broken up with Kim Kardashian this summer after nine months of dating. He has also been engaged to Ariana Grande and dated Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among many other women.

Coincidentally, Ratajkowski and Kardashian run in the same circle, having been friends for years. Ratajkowski has publicly supported the "SKIMS" founder amidst criticism over a nude photo.

Ratajkowski, who owns "iNAMORATA Women," was previously married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, but filed for divorce from the film producer in September.