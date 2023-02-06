Expand / Collapse search
Smokey Robinson talks retirement: 'I tried that once and it didn't work for me'

The 2023 Grammy Awards featured multiple performers including Robinson, Harry Styles and Stevie Wonder

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink | Fox News
Smokey Robinson was honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event alongside Berry Gordy. He talked about the impact they have had on the industry and his future plans to retire.

Smokey Robinson has been in the music business for several decades, and he is not done yet.

Robinson, 82, along with Motown legend and founder Berry Gordy, 93, were honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event prior to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Robinson told Fox News Digital that retirement is not in his foreseeable future.

"I don't plan on it anytime soon," he told Fox News Digital. "You know I tried that once. And it didn't work for me. So here I am."

Smokey Robinson was honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event on Saturday.

Smokey Robinson was honored at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event on Saturday. (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP)

MOTOWN LEGEND SMOKEY ROBINSON REVEALS FIRST SOLO ALBUM IN NEARLY 10 YEARS: 'I DEDICATE IT TO ALL OF YOU'

Robinson briefly stepped away from his career in 1972, while serving as Motown's vice president, to devote time to raising his children with then-wife Claudette. 

Robinson would return a year later, releasing his hit album "Smokey" in 1973.

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances attended Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala.

Smokey Robinson and his wife Frances attended Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala. (Frazer Harrison)

Of being honored as MusiCares Persons of the Year with Gordy, Robinson says it surpassed any achievement the men could conceptually conceive.

"Berry and I talk about that all the time. We never dared to dream that it would become what it has become around the world," he shared of the musical impact of Motown.

"We were just setting out to make some good music for everybody, and hope people enjoy it. And that was our purpose," he said.  "But for it to become what it has become, is beyond both of our wildest imaginations."

Smokey Robinson was embraced by Berry Gordy at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event. 

Smokey Robinson was embraced by Berry Gordy at the MusiCares Persons of the Year event.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Robinson was delighted to bask in the magic of Grammy's weekend, giving him an opportunity to catch up with other Hollywood elite at Clive Davis' infamous Pre-Grammy Gala, in addition to receiving his honor.

"The party is in honor of an icon," he told Fox News Digital. "You know Clive Davis is a musical icon. He always has great parties, we come all the time. And you get the chance to see people you haven't seen in a long time, ‘cause everybody’s here," he elaborated.

"Show business is a small community. And everybody knows everybody. So it's beautiful in that light," he added.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

