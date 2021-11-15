Taylor Swift's ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ music video: What to know about fan theories, Easter eggs and more

Taylor Swift delivered on a promise to her fans to re-record her beloved 2012 "Red" album and doubled up on multiplying the buzz around the release of "Taylor’s Version" when she dropped the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Monday.

The record features country star Chris Stapleton, while its video served as Blake Lively’s directorial debut and sees Miles Teller as the male lead of the six-minute, 16-second ensemble in which Swift unforgivingly crashes a wedding of a former boyfriend.

Teller’s real-life wife, Keleigh, is also featured in the video.

Given the thoroughness of the video that sees Swift, 31, donning red dresses, red suits, red top hats and even a wedding gown, many fans have taken to the internet to share their theories about the subliminal meanings behind Swift’s antics — which were co-written by Lively.

Swift’s brother, Austin, is also listed as a producer on the visual.

After the video made its debut, Swift took to Instagram to say that Lively "SMASHED it just like I smashed this cake."

The cake in question appears to be red velvet, and before it has a chance to be cut, Swift takes a fistful for herself.

Off the bat, fans believe the song itself to be about actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, whom Swift dated for just three months in 2010.

The vibrant red dress Swift is seen wearing in the video is a supposed nod to the "Red" countdown video she posted to Instagram back in October in the weeks leading up to her album re-release.

Meanwhile, a red box with a bow on it is also said to be a reference to the same countdown video, but the box also appeared to be from a scene with actress Sadie Sink in Swift’s "All Too Well: The Short Film" video, according to Elle magazine.

Also in the video, Swift flips the middle finger to her supposed former fling, and fans couldn’t help but notice that placed on said finger is a ring she is wearing on the cover for "Red (Taylor’s Version)."

According to Elle, the ring is a subtle mention to the "Love" ring she reportedly wore while writing the original "Red" album.

The next article of clothing up for conspiracy scrutiny is a red scarf that Swift actually gifts to the bride in the short-form video.

While the cozy necktie also makes an appearance in "All Too Well: The Short Film," within the singer’s "Swifties" fan club, it also reportedly serves as a symbol of her brisk romance with the "Nightcrawler" star.

Fans believe the transfer of ownership is Swift’s way of telling the world she’s moved on from Gyllenhaal.

Another red ring — this one heart-shaped — is also one that Lively wore on Instagram last week while promoting her alcohol-free seltzer, "Betty Buzz."

"My hand modeling career is really taking off," Lively captioned the photo in which she dons a figure-hugging red dress complete with hanging rubies.

Fans believe the black and red-accented top to be In resemblance to the one Swift wore for her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

At the time the record was released in 2012, it was also said to have been about Gyllenhaal.

Swift's re-recorded albums will be eligible for future Grammy Awards, a Recording Academy spokesperson said in February.