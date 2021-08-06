Jake Gyllenhaal on bathing regularly: ‘I find it to be less necessary’

Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t too keen on keeping clean by bathing himself on a consistent basis.

The actor said as much during an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday while he was promoting a new fragrance that he is of the belief that showering every day is moot.

"I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they’ve been made in a factory but, in fact, it’s just not true. Since I was young, it’s amazed me," Gyllenhaal explained when asked of his bathing ritual.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he continued. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

The topic of personal hygiene and how often parents should bathe their children has been a pressing issue in recent days after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted that they wait until dirt is visible on their kids, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, before summoning them to a bath or shower.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also revealed on Tuesday that they essentially await the stench before cleaning their daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.

"Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell, 41, quipped on "The View."