Taylor Swift sings 'All Too Well' on 'SNL,' performing new 10-minute version of 2012 song

Taylor Swift premiered her sweat-inducing 10-minute version of her breakup song "All Too Well" on this weekend’s "Saturday Night Live."

The song, first written by the songstress in 2012, is widely speculated to be about her ex-boyfriend, actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who she dated at the tender ages of 20 and 21 – and she didn’t hold back on the scathing lyrics on Saturday.

Against a video backdrop showing a relationship-gone-wrong (a short film she wrote and directed), the red-lipped, guitar-clad Swift belted out lines like, "I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes, ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age’" and, "You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest."

The song is featured on Swift's newly released re-recording of her 2012 album "Red."

It was revealed years ago that there was a 10-minute unedited version of the song and after constant urging from her fans, it’s now included on the rerelease, according to The Washington Post.

Unlike most "SNL" musical guests, Swift opted to perform the one marathon-length song rather than the normal two songs during Saturday's appearance - which was her fifth appearance on the sketch show.

Swift also performed in a Pete Davidson digital short that featured "SNL" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, who make up the comedy group Please Don’t Destroy.

Swift crooned that the three comedians – who Davidson had been knocking in his proposed music video as "three sad virgins" – had the "sex appeal of a scarecrow" and looked like a "sad Ron Weasley."

"All Too Well" also got a mention on "SNL"’s fake-news segment Weekend Update.

"Well guys, I think the lesson we all learned this week is never break up with Taylor Swift or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television," co-anchor Colin Jost joked to uproarious cheering.

"At the very least, return the scarf," he added, referencing the song’s lyrics in which Swift claims the ballad’s subject still has the red scarf she left at his sister’s house "because it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me."