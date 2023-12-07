Expand / Collapse search
Derek Hough's wife undergoes emergency brain surgery after cranial hematoma diagnosis

'Dancing with the Stars' veteran Hayley Erbert underwent emergency craniectomy

Tracy Wright
Published
Derek Hough revealed wife Hayley Erbert was hospitalized Wednesday and required emergency brain surgery.

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge said his wife became "disoriented" following a show, and required immediate medical assistance.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," he wrote on Instagram. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy."

Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert dress up for Hollywood event

"DWTS" judge Derek Hough said wife Hayley Erbert is in "stable condition" following emergency surgery. (Michael Kovac)

He told his followers that Hayley was "in stable condition" following the procedure. 

Hough added, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

According to the Mayo Clinic, "an intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain." 

His representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hayley and Derek were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour. 

The couple began dating in 2015 after meeting on "Dancing with the Stars." Hough proposed in Yosemite in 2022.

