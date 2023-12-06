Expand / Collapse search
Dancing With the Stars

Former 'Bachelorette' gives ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner relationship advice: Keep it ‘private’

Charity Lawson spoke at ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale where Xochitl Gomez was crowned winner

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Former "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson tells Fox News Digital the challenges she faced on the dance competition show and gives advice to new couples on "The Golden Bachelor."

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant and former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson has a few relationship tips for the "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner.

"My advice for them, obviously, now that they are public and going forward with their relationship, is to just spend as much time as possible really getting to know each other outside of … the camera world and what that bubble is," Lawson shared with Fox News Digital during the "Dancing with the Stars" season finale. 

"It is very different, and it's a different approach to how you have to adjust to it … also keeping your relationship private. Everyone doesn't have to know everything."

bachelor dancing with the stars

"Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson (Getty Images)

While Lawson was the star of "The Bachelorette" season 20 this year, the "Golden Bachelor" Turner recently proposed to new fiancée Theresa Nist. Lawson is engaged to Dotun Olubeko from her season on the show.

Before Turner became the first engaged "Golden Bachelor," he told the final two contestants he was in love with both of them. Turner ended up saying goodbye to Leslie Fhima and chose Theresa as his final pick.

Meanwhile, the hit dance show competition, "Dancing with the Stars," wrapped up season 32 with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy crowned the winners. 

Gomez, 17, told Fox News Digital what’s next for her after her "Dancing with the Stars" journey. 

XOCHITL GOMEZ, VAL CHMERKOVSKY

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy were crowned the winners and took home the shiny Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.  (Getty Images)

"I'm definitely going to try to continue dancing," Gomez shared. "I’m going to go on tour, so I don't have much time. The amount of time that I'm not going to be on tour or rehearsing for tour, I'm going to be doing school."

Other "Dancing with the Stars" contestants joined the winners for the season finale, including "Brady Bunch" legend Barry Williams. 

ALYSON HANNIGAN, SASHA FARBER, DANIELLA KARAGACH, JASON MRAZ, ARIANA MADIX, PASHA PASHKOV, CHARITY LAWSON, ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, XOCHITL GOMEZ, VAL CHMERKOVSKY

In a series first, the finale episode had five couples that competed for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. (Getty Images)

Williams, 69, shared with Fox News Digital that he’s continuing his fitness training after he was eliminated from the dance competition show. 

"I’ve been dancing because I knew I'd be in the finale," Williams said. 

"There's a regime of exercise, of stretching, of some lifting maintenance. And I'm at a stage in life that … I do it because I can. And I don't like the alternative," he laughed.

"I'm going to take the rest of this month off and try and get my knees back in shape. And then we're off to the next exciting adventure."

As the curtains closed on season 32, musician Jason Mraz and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, came in second place.

This is Chmerkovskiy's third time winning the competition.

In 2015, he won with actress Rumer Willis and again with gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

"Dancing with the Stars" is gearing up for its tour in 2024.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

