Former 'Bachelorette' gives ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner relationship advice: Keep it ‘private’

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant and former "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson has a few relationship tips for the "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner.

"My advice for them, obviously, now that they are public and going forward with their relationship, is to just spend as much time as possible really getting to know each other outside of … the camera world and what that bubble is," Lawson shared with Fox News Digital during the "Dancing with the Stars" season finale.

"It is very different, and it's a different approach to how you have to adjust to it … also keeping your relationship private. Everyone doesn't have to know everything."

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CONTESTANT BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, IS THANKFUL FOR FANS ROOTING ‘FOR THE OLD MAN’

While Lawson was the star of "The Bachelorette" season 20 this year, the "Golden Bachelor" Turner recently proposed to new fiancée Theresa Nist. Lawson is engaged to Dotun Olubeko from her season on the show.

Before Turner became the first engaged "Golden Bachelor," he told the final two contestants he was in love with both of them. Turner ended up saying goodbye to Leslie Fhima and chose Theresa as his final pick.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

WATCH: 'DWTS’ CONTESTANT CHARITY LAWSON GIVES ‘GOLDEN BACHELOR’ STAR GERRY TURNER ADVICE

Meanwhile, the hit dance show competition, "Dancing with the Stars," wrapped up season 32 with Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and pro Val Chmerkovskiy crowned the winners.

Gomez, 17, told Fox News Digital what’s next for her after her "Dancing with the Stars" journey.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm definitely going to try to continue dancing," Gomez shared. "I’m going to go on tour, so I don't have much time. The amount of time that I'm not going to be on tour or rehearsing for tour, I'm going to be doing school."

WATCH: ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ WINNERS ON WHAT’S NEXT AFTER FINALE

Other "Dancing with the Stars" contestants joined the winners for the season finale, including "Brady Bunch" legend Barry Williams.

Williams, 69, shared with Fox News Digital that he’s continuing his fitness training after he was eliminated from the dance competition show.

"I’ve been dancing because I knew I'd be in the finale," Williams said.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’: MIRA SORVINO EMBRACING HER SEXUALITY FOR THIS REASON

WATCH: ‘BRADY BUNCH’ STAR BARRY WILLIAMS, 69, ON KEEPING UP WITH HIS NEW FITNESS ROUTINE

"There's a regime of exercise, of stretching, of some lifting maintenance. And I'm at a stage in life that … I do it because I can. And I don't like the alternative," he laughed.

"I'm going to take the rest of this month off and try and get my knees back in shape. And then we're off to the next exciting adventure."

As the curtains closed on season 32, musician Jason Mraz and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, came in second place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is Chmerkovskiy's third time winning the competition.

In 2015, he won with actress Rumer Willis and again with gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016.

"Dancing with the Stars" is gearing up for its tour in 2024.