Derek Hough's wife on 'long road of recovery' following emergency brain surgery

Derek Hough praised wife Hayley Erbert for her strength and resilience only days after requiring emergency brain surgery.

"Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs," Hough wrote on Instagram. "She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us."

The "Dancing with the Stars" judge revealed on social media last week that Erbert required immediate medical attention following a show in Washington, D.C.

"The kindness that we've been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable," Hough wrote. "The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward."

Erbert, a "DWTS" professional dancer, became "disoriented" after performing and needed to be hospitalized. She was then diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain."

Hough's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Mira Sorvino wrote that she was "so heartened to hear" Hayley was recovering. "Our family sends all our love to yours," she added. Candace Cameron Bure posted a slew of praying hands emojis.

Jennifer Love Hewitt admitted she hadn't stopped praying since hearing about Hayley's condition. "So glad you have each other and beautiful families to help her and you. Sending you all healing and love."

Hough, a three-time Emmy Award winner, holds the record for most "DWTS" wins as a professional dancer and has six mirrorball trophies in his collection. He became a celebrity judge during the 29th season.

Erbert and Hough were married in August before embarking on their "Symphony of Dance" tour.

