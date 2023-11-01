‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Barry Williams, 69, is thankful for fans rooting ‘for the old man’

Actor Barry Williams is showing no signs of slowing down on the dance floor.

"The Brady Bunch" star has proven he’s a fan favorite on "Dancing with the Stars" week after week and is grateful for the tremendous support from people of all ages.

"I feel very connected to multiple generations. I feel like I grew up with so many people that tell me that they've grown up with me," Williams told Fox News Digital on the "Dancing with the Stars" red carpet.

"I kind of feel like we're all in this together. And I think some of them are out there saying, ‘I'm going for the old man.’"

Williams, 69, and his partner Peta Murgatroyd landed their highest scores yet as they performed a Viennese waltz to "It's A Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown.

To get into the Halloween spirit, Williams was dressed as the Big Bad Wolf and his dance partner’s costume was Little Red Riding Hood.

While "Dancing with the Stars" is halfway through its season, "The Brady Bunch" star admitted how tough the competition is getting as he looks toward the finish line.

"I like the challenge. It's always a challenge. It's been a challenge since week one… we had this incredible high tonight. We're moving on to another week. Rehearsal starts in… 12 hours," he laughed.

"It's just kind of keeping the pedal to the metal and… I'm learning and getting better… I hope it just continues."

Last night, the curtains closed on reality television star and The Agency CEO Mauricio Umansky, as he was eliminated from the dance competition.

As Umansky, also known for being the husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards, exited the ballroom floor, he said this isn’t the end of his dance journey – but the beginning.

"I am not going to end dancing. I told all my family how much I like it. I like the exercise, I love the art, I love the performance," Umansky told Fox News Digital.

"I am not going to finish. This is not the end of my dancing journey. This is the beginning of my dancing journey."

During the Halloween-themed Monster Night, Umansky took his final bow after he danced the tango with his professional partner Emma Slater to the song, "Somebody’s Watching Me" by Rockwell.

Umansky shared his thoughts about his overall time on "Dancing with the Stars."



"It was the best experience. It was an unbelievable experience. I knew that there was going to be an end to it. I made sure to enjoy every second of it, every moment of it, and it was incredible. I learned so much. I learned how to dance."

"Dancing with the Stars" airs live on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.