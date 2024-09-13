Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore shares update on actor's condition as he battles dementia

Demi Moore shared an update on ex-husband Bruce Willis' condition as the actor battles frontotemporal dementia.

On Friday, the 61-year-old actress appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and the 49-year-old TV host reminisced about their time working together on the 2003 movie "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle." Willis made a small cameo at the beginning of the movie.

"When we did Charlie’s Angels, Bruce came and played on it, and he opens up the film. And we got to work with him," Barrymore recalled.

"I mean, I used to know him when he was a bartender at Cafe Central!" she added. "I’ve known him my whole life, too. How is he right now?"

"Given the givens, he’s in a stable place," Moore replied.

The "Ghost" star and Willis, 69, who were married from 1987 to 2000, share daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Talullah, 30. Since their divorce, the former couple have remained close. Moore attended Willis' 2009 wedding when he married his second wife, Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.

In 2019, Moore was also in attendance when Willis and Emma renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary.

"When I’m in LA, I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share." — Demi Moore

Moore also shares a close relationship with Emma, and the blended family frequently celebrates holidays and birthdays together. In 2020, they quarantined together as a family in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking with Barrymore, Moore shared the advice she gives her daughters as they cope with their father's health struggles.

"What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," Moore explained. "And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness."

Moore explained that she makes an effort to spend as much time with Willis and their family as possible.

"When I’m in LA, I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share," she said.

In March 2022, the "Die Hard" star stepped away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, the Willis family shared that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

In May, Rumer gave an update on Willis' health in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing OK. Thank you so much for asking," Rumer said at the premiere of her new film, "My Divorce Party," at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival.

"I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing," she continued.

"And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything."