Bruce Willis shares sweet embrace with daughter Tallulah and makes funny faces in playful snaps

Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah were pictured in a sweet embrace as they posed for playful photos that the 28-year-old actress shared to Instagram.

The 67-year-old actor was seen wrapping his arm around Tallulah and making funny faces at the camera in two of the nine photos that she posted on Thursday.

"high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO," the "Bandits" star wrote in the caption.

Bruce was casually clad in a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. Tallulah wore a short-sleeved black and white polka-dot shirt decorated with red roses over a white shirt with high-waisted gray pants and whit socks.

BRUCE WILLIS' WIFE EMMA POSTS THROWBACK CLIP OF WHEN SHE ‘FELL HEAD OVER HEELS’ IN LOVE WITH HER HUSBAND

In both photos, the "Die Hard" star was seen holding his arm outstretched as Tallulah held his wrist. She was seen leaning her head against her father's shoulder while laughing in the first photo. The father-daughter duo made dramatic faces as Tallulah pointed her toe in the second snap.

The two-time Emmy Award winner shares Tallulah and daughters Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore, 60, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000. He is also father to daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, whom he shares with his wife Emma Heming Willis, 44.

Emma and Bruce share a close relationship with Moore and quarantined together with their families, including all five of Willis' daughters, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight since it was revealed that he was retiring from acting last March.

Emma, Moore and their daughters announced in a joint statement that Bruce would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to express and understand written and verbal language.

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement said.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that."

However, "The Sixth Sense" star has made appearances in photos that members of his blended family shared on social media. On Dec. 7, Tallulah shared an image in which she was pictured holding her beloved dog Pilaf while hugging her mother as Bruce gazed down at the chihuahua.

"The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning," Tallulah wrote in the caption with emojiss of a smiley face covering its mouth and a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

"I love my parents and my family - I do I do I do!" she added.

On December 13, Moore shared a family photo in which she was pictured with Willis, Emma and their children.

"We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" the "Ghost" actress wrote in the caption.