Demi Lovato releases music video for politically-charged song ‘Commander in Chief’

Demi Lovato released the music video for her politically-charged anthem “Commander in Chief” on Wednesday night.

The singer made her feelings about President Trump abundantly clear in her new song.

“Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn't sleep, seriously," she sings. "Do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep."

For the music video, Lovato had a diverse group of people lip-syncing or using sign language in order to perform the lyrics.

DEMI LOVATO'S BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE 'VOTE' MESSAGE SEEMINGLY CENSORED BY NBC

At the end of the video, she appears and sings the last half of the politically-charged tune.

The singer performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. However, NBC seemingly censored her plea that fans vote in the upcoming election.

TMZ obtained footage of the performance as Lovato intended for it to air, which featured the word "vote" being splashed up on the stage behind her after she concluded the song.

But, during the broadcast, the camera cut to a close up of the singer when the music stopped rather than showing the politically-themed backdrop.

DEMI LOVATO RELEASES POLITICAL SONG 'COMMANDER IN CHIEF' AIMED AS PRESIDENT TRUMP

Sources told the outlet that NBC felt that because "Commander in Chief" was an anti-Trump song, the "vote" message was too clearly a call to vote against him.

The network is set to host a town hall with Trump on Thursday evening.

Lovato has not been holding back when it comes to her feelings about Trump, as she received some backlash upon the song's release.

On Instagram, upset fans commented on a recent post to express their irritation, prompting her to share her response on her Instagram Story.

"I literally don't care if this ruins my career," Lovato clapped back. "This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, explaining that she, as "a queer, Hispanic woman," will not "silence [her] views/beliefs in order to please" fans.

Fox News’ Nate Day contributed to this report.