Demi Lovato's Billboard Music Awards performance 'vote' message seemingly censored by NBC

NBC seemingly censored Demi Lovato's plea that fans vote in the upcoming election during her Billboard Music Awards performance on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old star took to the stage to perform her latest song, "Commander in Chief."

The song clearly lays out Lovato's dissatisfaction with President Trump.

"Commander in Chief, honestly / If I did the things you do / I couldn't sleep, seriously," she sings. "Do you even know the truth? / We're in a state of crisis, people are dyin' / While you line your pockets deep."

DEMI LOVATO RELEASES POLITICAL SONG 'COMMANDER IN CHIEF' AIMED AS PRESIDENT TRUMP

TMZ obtained footage of the performance as Lovato intended for it to air, which featured the word "vote" being splashed up on the stage behind her after she concluded the song.

However, during the broadcast, the camera cut to a close up of the singer when the music stopped rather than showing the politically-themed backdrop.

Sources told the outlet that NBC felt that because "Commander in Chief" was an anti-Trump song, the "vote" message was too clearly a call to vote against him.

The network is set to host a town hall with Trump on Thursday evening.

DEMI LOVATO WAS HURT WHEN SHE 'REALIZED' EX-FIANCE MEX EHRICH'S INTENTIONS WEREN'T 'GENUINE': REPORT

Reps for NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Lovato has not been holding back when it comes to her feelings about Trump, as she received some backlash upon the song's release.

On Instagram, upset fans commented on a recent post to express their irritation, prompting her to share her response on her Instagram story.

"I literally don't care if this ruins my career," she clapped back. "This isn't about that. My career isn't about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I'm putting it out even at the risk of losing fans. I'll take integrity in my work over sales any day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued, explaining that she, as "a queer, Hispanic woman," will not "silence [her] views/beliefs in order to please" fans.