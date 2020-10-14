Kelly Clarkson kicks off 2020 Billboard Music Awards with Whitney Houston cover

Kelly Clarkson returned to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third consecutive year and she did not disappoint.

The former “American Idol” standout and now-daytime talk show host opened up the show with a stunning display of the late Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love” and was joined by the legendary Prince protégé Sheila E. as well as two-time Billboard Music Award nominees Pentatonix.

After the performance, Clarkson joked that she had to be her own hypewoman given the fact there was no live audience in attendance at the famed Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish’s debut album continued its winning streak, picking up the top Billboard 200 album honor at the award show.

POST MALONE LEADS 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WITH 16 NOMINATIONS

She accepted the honor Wednesday night for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It won the top prize at the Grammy Awards in January.

BILLIE EILISH CLAPS BACK AT BODY SHAMERS, GETS SUPPORT FROM FANS AFTER RARE OUTING IN FORM-FITTING CLOTHES

Eilish thanked her fans for “believing in me and caring about me," adding that when it comes to winning awards she “never ever take these for granted."

Eilish wore a mask as she spoke in front of an empty venue — because of the coronavirus pandemic — and she's up for more honors throughout the night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During the awards ceremony, which was originally scheduled for April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clarkson was given unprecedented control of the production broadcast as she was handed the controller for simulated audience applause, cheers and boos for the evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.