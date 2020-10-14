Demi Lovato releases political song 'Commander in Chief' aimed at President Trump

Demi Lovato released a politically charged song on Tuesday called “Commander in Chief” aimed at President Trump.

The song called out injustices and questioned how the president sleeps at night.

The cover art for the new release shows the 28-year-old wearing a mask with the word "Vote" on it. She reportedly plans to perform the song at the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14.

"We were taught when we were young/ If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/ We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down. Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee/ while you’re Commander in Chief,” the singer belted in the new tune.

In the chorus she sung, “Commander in Chief, honestly/ If I did the things you do, I couldn't sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?/ We're in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep/ Commander in Chief /How does it feel to still be able to breathe?”

Lovato’s anthem comes less than three weeks from the 2020 presidential election.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer follows in the footsteps of several celebrities who have been outspoken about this year’s presidential race. However, Lovato was quickly met with criticism for the song.

“I hope you realize this makes people that don’t have the same political views feel like they can’t listen to you anymore. We could care less what you post about politics but this song is going to at to [sic] far especially when the majority of your family is Republican,” one person commented on Instagram.

They added: “I’m personally ashamed to be a Lovatic right now but no matter how hard it is I’m not letting this song change my feelings about you especially after everything you have helped me with. I really hope this doesn’t ruin your career Demetria.”

Lovato shot back, “You do understand as a celebrity, I have a right to political views as well? Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives.. that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?”

“The difference between me and the type of artist you WANT and EXPECT me to be, (but I’m sorry honey that will never BE me 😂) I literally don’t care if this ruins my career,” she declared. “This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans.”

“I’ll take integrity in my work over sales any day. As much as I would like to be sad that I disappointed you, I’m too busy being bummed that you expect me, a queer Hispanic woman, to silence my views/beliefs in order to please my audience,” Lovato concluded.