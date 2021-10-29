Debra Messing says Republicans 'still defend the Nazis' from Charlottesville rally

Debra Messing has taken another shot at Republicans, claiming they "defend" Nazis.

The 53-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday to address the fake "Unite the Right" members that were planted in front of Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus by the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

She retweeted a parody article claiming that one of the conservative stand-ins – depicted as a member of the Ku Klux Klan in the parody – was actually Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

"Wait WHAT???" Messing wrote in her response, sparking many commenters to point out that the article was, in fact, fake.

Not long after, the "Will & Grace" alum clarified she didn't actually fall for the joke, but was merely demonstrating a point.

When a Twitter user called the star "stupid" for falling for an "obvious hoax," she fired back.

"Oh I didn’t fall for it, nor do I approve of it, but the POINT is Republicans still defend the Nazis with tiki torches at #Charlottesville," Messing tweeted. "& now there is faux outrage bc they don’t want voters reminded of their most loyal ( and welcomed) supporters."

The star was referencing the "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally that was held in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. It was attended by many alt-right political groups.

A counter-protester was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of people while another man was badly beaten.

On Friday, The Lincoln Project admitted to planting five people dressed in white shirts and khakis while holding tiki torches in front of Youngkin's campaign bus. The group's outfits were similar to those worn by some attendees of the 2017 rally.

"Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it," The Lincoln Project said in a news release.

"The Lincoln Project has run advertisements highlighting the hate unleashed in Charlottesville as well as Glenn Youngkin’s continued failure to denounce Donald Trump’s ‘very fine people on both sides,'" the group said. "We will continue to draw this contrast in broadcast videos, on our social media platforms, and at Youngkin rallies."

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.