Debra Messing backtracks Kim Kardashian 'SNL' diss: 'I apologize'

Debra Messing is apologizing.

The 53-year-old actress made headlines in September when she questioned the decision "Saturday Night Live" made in booking Kim Kardashian to host the show despite the fact that she has nothing to promote as the show's special celebrity hosts generally do.

Nearly two weeks after Kardashian's appearance on the popular sketch comedy show – which earned generally positive reviews from critics and fans – the "Will & Grace" alum is saying sorry.

During a remote appearance on the "Tamron Hall Show," Messing said that when she posed her question via Twitter, it wasn't meant to be negative.

"I was not intending to troll her and if anybody took it that way, I apologize," she began. "That was never my intention."

Messing continued, calling Kardashian a "phenomenon," echoing her initial tweet in which she referred to the reality star as a "cultural icon."

"I am someone who grew up with ‘SNL.' I love comedy," Messing explained. "They have had – for decades – this sort of formula [of inviting performers with something to promote to host] and I noticed they changed the formula."

The star explained that she was questioning whether Kardashian had something like "a new TV show," a movie or a book on the horizon to promote.

"She didn't have anything coming out, actually her TV had just wrapped," the actress added. "I was just confused. I thought: ‘I have been living under a rock. I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture.'"

KIM KARDASHIAN'S 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' ROASTING OF FAMILY LEADS TO NO HARD FEELINGS AS SISTERS, MOM PRAISE HER

Messing stressed that she was asking whether Kardashian had a new project to promote that she wasn't "aware of because I'm so focused on activism."

"Clearly, it was interpreted differently," she said of the tweet. "I watched her and I thought she was amazing and I was rooting for her."

The "Smash" alum said that she "consistently" supports and lifts up women and hopes "that people understand that was never my intention."

When Kardashian, 40, was announced as one of the current season's earliest hosts, Messing tweeted: "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"