Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Debra Messing retweets post calling Ivanka, Jared 'national security threats'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
New chapter in war of words between President Trump and actress Debra MessingVideo

New chapter in war of words between President Trump and actress Debra Messing

,President Trump used his Twitter account to target ‘Will and Grace’ star Debra Messing after she appeared to support an Alabama church’s anti-Trump voter sign. The sign outside New Era Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala, read ‘A black vote for Trump is mental illness.’ On the other, ‘A white vote for Trump is pure racism.'

Outspoken actress Debra Messing retweeted a post on Tuesday describing President Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as "national security threats."

The tweet came just after Trump announced that he had asked for former National Security Adviser John Bolton's resignation amid strong disagreements he's had with the administration.

Garry Kasparov, chairman of the Human Rights Foundation, claimed on Twitter that Trump would "fire and drive people away until at last he is surrounded only by people who care only for him and what he can do for them and not about the country at all."

Writer Sarah Kendzior responded by claiming that Ivanka Trump and Kushner would likely stay by Trump's side.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CALLS DEBRA MESSING 'MCCARTHY STYLE RACIST,' ASKS NBC IF THEY'LL KEEP HER ON-AIR

Actress Debra Messing retweets someone describing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "national security threats." @DebraMessing/Twitter

Actress Debra Messing retweets someone describing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as "national security threats." @DebraMessing/Twitter

"This is exactly right. It's also why way more attention needs to be paid to Ivanka and Kushner, who are both national security threats," she said in the post retweeted by Messing.

More from Media

Messing, a vociferous critic of the president, has received attention for recently calling on The Hollywood Reporter to publish the names of people attending a fundraiser for Trump.

She also received criticism for praising a sign that called black Trump voters mentally ill -- something for which she later apologized.

Messing, on Tuesday, also retweeted conservative writer David Frum, who blasted national security officials for refusing to call out the president's alleged incompetence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody who works closely with Trump in a national security capacity knows that the president is unfit for his office, but none will tell the public what they say to their intimates," Frum said. "They forgot: they owe their duty to the country to the nation, not to Trump. Speak!"

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.