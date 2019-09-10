Watch: Reporter caught make crude remark during Pompeo, Mnuchin media conference

Someone had a frank description for the way the administration handled news of former national security adviser John Bolton's departure from the White House.

A reporter's comments were audible after a press briefing in which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the president's decision to remove Bolton.

As Pompeo was leaving the White House briefing room, the reporter could be heard saying: "God almighty. That's a s--tshow."

During the media conference, Pompeo said that he wasn't surprised by Bolton's departure, which came after the former NSA was reportedly sidelined from major discussions about Afghanistan.

TRUMP OUSTS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JOHN BOLTON, SAYS THEY 'DISAGREED STRONGLY' ON POLICY

The briefing was initially intended to focus on an executive order surrounding sanctions on individuals with ties to terrorism.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who also attended, said that even with Bolton's departure, the administration would continue pressuring Iran.

Bolton, who served in former President George W. Bush's administration, has come under fire for pushing an aggressive, interventionist foreign policy that appeared to conflict with some of the president's campaign promises.

Trump said on Tuesday that he and others in the administration strongly disagreed with suggestions that Bolton made

BRET BAIER: JOHN BOLTON'S DEPARTURE FROM WHITE HOUSE FOLLOWS WEEKS OF 'WHISPERS'

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," Trump tweeted.

It's unclear what exactly happened between Trump and Bolton as the latter claimed that he offered Trump his resignation rather than Trump requesting it himself.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.