Ex-Obama adviser asks who would be 'stupid enough' to replace Bolton in Trump administration

Former White House official Jim Messina suggested on Tuesday that someone would have to be "stupid" to fill what he described as the sycophantic role of national security adviser after John Bolton's departure.

"Who is stupid enough to take this job?" asked Messina, who served as former President Obama's deputy chief of staff. He made those comments on MSNBC after Trump announced the Bolton would be leaving the administration.

According to Trump, Bolton disagreed strongly with multiple members of his administration.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump tweeted on Tuesday. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration."

According to Messina, Trump just wanted someone who would reinforce his own views.

"The president just wants to make his own policy. He doesn't want to hear dissenting views," Messina said.

The former Obama official added that whoever became the next national security adviser would likely recognize what he called the "truth" of serving in that position.

"Whoever it is is probably going to understand the truth, which is your only job is to suck up to the president and the moment he gets sick of you, the jackals around him will come out and finish you," he said.

Messina claimed that Bolton frequently clashed with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and eventually faced opposition from Vice President Mike Pence.

It's unclear why exactly Bolton left--he claimed to have offered his resignation.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" Bolton tweeted.