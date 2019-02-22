Comedian Brody Stevens, 48, dead of apparent suicide by hanging

Comedian Brody Stevens has died in what appears to have been a suicide, Fox News has learned.

The LAPD confirmed on Friday that the funnyman was found hanging in his home around 1 p.m. and the death is being investigated as a suicide by hanging.

Stevens was a regular around the local comedy scene in Los Angeles as well as Montreal and Vancouver Comedy Festivals. He also earned acting credits in “The Hangover,” “Due Date” and “The Hangover Part II.” Stevens also co-created the Comedy Central series “Brody Stevens: Enjoy It!” with fellow comedian and close pal Zach Galifianakis.

Up until his death, Stevens had been very vocal about his ongoing battle with depression and was reportedly hospitalized in 2011 after a bipolar episode, according to TMZ.

Upon learning of Stevens’ passing, many in Hollywood shared their condolences via social media.

“Nobody made me laugh harder than Brody Stevens and turns out nobody can make me cry harder either. You are my family,” Whitney Cummings wrote on Twitter. Comedian and actor Bob Saget echoed Cummings’ sentiments tweeting, “Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul.”

A rep for Stevens did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.