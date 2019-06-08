Kate Spade’s husband pens touching tribute to late designer on first anniversary of her death

[Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]

Fashion guru Kate Spade’s widower, Andy Spade, penned a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife on the first anniversary of her death this week. The designer died by an apparent suicide last summer.

Spade posted a photo of a small Christmas tree to his Instagram page. The tree, which featured lights and what Yahoo reported was a homemade foil-wrapped star, was a tribute to Kate, who was born on Christmas Eve and reportedly loved Christmas trees.

Spade in the post said he and the couple’s daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 14, planned to plant the tree “outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us every day.”

“It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. You were illumines and we feel your presence wherever we go. I want to thank you for all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure. For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit. There was never a dull moment with you,” he wrote.

“Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate,” he continued.

Spade then went on to say his wife was his “best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief,” while adding the designer was the “ying to my yang and the zig to my zag.”

“You were and still are my Superwoman. I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created. You were and still are my favorite poem. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others,” he wrote toward the end of the post.

Spade concluded: “May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us every day. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth. Love, Andy.”

Kate Spade was 55 at the time of her death. According to Yahoo, she long suffered from depression but was never public about her struggle.