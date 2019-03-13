David Mamet defends Felicity Huffman in college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman has at least one staunch defender in her alleged role in a massive college admissions scam: David Mamet.

Federal agents arrested Huffman, 56, on Tuesday in a nationwide college admissions bribery bust.

Authorities claimed that Huffman and husband William H. Macy "made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000" to scam mastermind William Rick Singer "to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

She was released on a $250,000 bond.

Huffman and Macy's daughter reportedly had twice the normal amount of time to take the SAT, and her proctor was paid to correct her answers after she completed the test.

Mamet, a longtime friend of both Macy, 69, and Huffman, wrote an open letter in The Hollywood Reporter slamming the United States' elite colleges for their exclusivity, calling the schools a "corrupt joke."

“Harvard was once sued for restricting the admission of qualified Jews; a contest currently being waged by Asians,” he wrote.

“The unqualified may be accepted for many reasons, among them, as Legacies, and on account of large donations made by their parents," the 71-year-old acclaimed writer continued. "I do not see the difference between getting a kid into school by bribing the Building Committee, and by bribing someone else. But, apparently, the second is against the Law. So be it."

Mamet also detailed his history with Huffman and Macy.

“We started two theatre companies together, one of which, THE ATLANTIC is still in operation in New York, after 35 years,” Mamet wrote of his friendship with the "Shameless" actor.

“I’ve known Felicity Huffman for those 35 years, she was my student, my colleague, worked in many of my films, and created roles on stage in three of my plays. I’m crazy about them both ... That a parent’s zeal for her children’s future may have overcome her better judgment for a moment is not only unfortunate, it is, I know we parents would agree, a universal phenomenon."

He concluded, “If ever there were a use for the Texas Verdict, this is it. For the uninitiated, the Texas Verdict is: ‘Not Guilty, but Don’t do it Again.’”