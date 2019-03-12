Felicity Huffman, Lori Laughlin among 50 snared in elite college cheating scam, authorities say

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among more than 40 people charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that involved paying up to $6 million to place their children into elite universities, according to court records revealed Tuesday.

The alleged scam -- which involved placing students in top colleges such as Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas -- was run by a man in California who helped parents get their children into the schools through bribes, court documents unsealed in Boston showed.

Most of the students did not know their admission to the school were due to a bribe, authorities said.

The children’s parents would pay a specified amount of money fully aware it would be used to gain college admission. The money would then go toward an SAT or ACT administrator or a college athletic coach who would fake a profile for the prospective student — regardless of their athletic ability, according to the charging documents.

Huffman and her husband allegedly helped their daughter with her college admission by making a “purported charitable contribution of $15,000...to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme,” the documents said. “Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so."

The court documents also stated that "[Loughlin] agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team -- despite the fact that they did not participate in crew -- thereby facilitating their admission to USC."