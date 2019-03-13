Kellyanne Conway slams Huffman, Loughlin as ‘stupid’ over admissions cheating scheme

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday excoriated actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, who authorities say were among those implicated in a massive cheating scandal to ensure their children were granted admission into the country’s most elite universities.

Conway, President Trump’s top adviser, called Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star, and Loughlin, “Full House” alum, “stupid,” accusing them of “lying and buying” spots in college for their kids.

"They worried their daughters are as stupid as their mothers," Conway, a mother of four, tweeted Tuesday.

Conway followed up with another tweet, noting that 48 others were also charged in the scandal, including coaches, athletic directors, CEOs, an author and a partner at a prominent law firm.

“You failed these kids,” she wrote in all caps.

The 50 parents ensnared in the cheating scandal allegedly paid millions to bribe athletic coaches or for help cheating on entrance exams so their privileged children could be admitted into prestigious schools, including Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, and University of Southern California.