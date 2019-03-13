New York Post: College admissions scandal shows how the rich rig the system without shame

What price delusions of grandeur?

Tuesday’s shocking federal indictment of 33 parents, including CEOs, lawyers, titans of industry, and Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, reads like a pulpy morality tale for the modern age: rich people scamming their not-very-special kids into elite schools, allowing them to enter the world and the workforce completely confident of their superior intelligence. After all, if they went to Georgetown . . .

We’ve all worked with people like this: Academically pedigreed yet not very smart, the ones in life who fail upward.

The most telling detail: Many of the kids didn’t even know they didn’t deserve it. According to the criminal complaint, the defendants -- who will doubtless claim they just wanted the best for their children -- actively deceived their children in some cases, faking test scores, elaborate athletic pedigrees, and in at least one instance, slipping the scheme’s mastermind her son’s handwriting to facilitate forgery.

