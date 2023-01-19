David Crosby's former bandmates Graham Nash, Stephen Stills lead tributes to musician: 'Incredible legacy'

David Crosby's former bandmates Graham Nash and Stephen Stills led the outpouring of celebrity tributes to the late singer, who died at the age of 81.

The musicians, who along with Crosby, formed the folk rock trio Crosby, Stills & Nash and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young after Neil Young joined the group, honored their former band member following his death on Thursday.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed," Nash wrote in a statement that he shared with Fox News Digital and posted on Instagram.

He continued, "I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years."

DAVID CROSBY, FOUNDING MEMBER OF THE BYRDS AND CROSBY, STILLS & NASH, DEAD AT 81

"David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world."

Stills also provided a statement to Fox News Digital.

"I read a quote in this morning’s paper attributed to compose Gustav Mahler that stopped me for a moment: "Death has, on placid cat’s paws, entered the room."



I shoulda known something was up.



David and I butted heads a lot over time, but they were mostly glancing blows, yet still left us numb skulls..



I was happy to be at peace with him.



He was without question a giant of a musician, and his harmonic sensibilities were nothing short of genius.

The glue that held us together as our vocals soared, like Icarus, towards the sun.



I am deeply saddened at his passing and shall miss him beyond measure."

WHAT WAS DAVID CROSBY’S NET WORTH?

Stills' official Instagram account also shared a tribute on Twitter, writing that the musician "lived a life of deep and enduring gratitude and was an extraordinarily, richly sentient being"

"His music will live on through us all even as he now sails to his eternal sunset."

Nash and Stills were joined by many other members of the music community as they mourned the loss of the late rock legend.

Melissa Etheridge, who had two children with Crosby via sperm donation, shared a throwback photo of herself with her fellow musician along with a heartfelt message.

"I am grieving the loss of my friend and Bailey’s biological father, David. He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. A true treasure," Etheridge wrote on Instagram

The Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson shared a photo of himself with Crosby on Twitter, writing, "I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby."

"David was an unbelievable talent - such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian"

Musician Jason Isabell tweeted, "Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot."

The official Twitter account for The Doors shared a black and white photo of Crosby, writing, "The world has lost yet another ethereal fixture of the ‘60s peace and love movement; a legend within his own right, and every group he was a part of.

Coming up in the same era as The Doors, David Crosby had the voice and songwriting abilities that made him completely unique…" the statement added.

Singer-songwriter Roseanne Cash also expressed her sadness over Crosby's passing with a post on Twitter.

Actress Christina Applegate shared a black and white photo of Crosby and described how she and her friends planned to mourn his loss and celebrate his life.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan posted a photo of the rocker, writing "RIP David Crosby."

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach wrote, "As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well." Crosby was an avid Twitter user and was tweeting and replying to tweets the day before he passed away.

Many of Crosby's fans took note of a joke that he made on Twitter Wednesday. The singer quote-tweeted a social media user who posted a screenshot after they Googled, "can we go to heaven with tattoos." The Twitter user wrote, "not looking good."

"I heard the place is overrated….cloudy," quipped Crosby.

Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, shared a statement with Variety on Thursday, confirming his death.

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django," the statement read in part.

Crosby was first inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a member of The Byrds, which he co-founded in 1964. He was inducted a second time in 1997 as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Crosby underwent a liver transplant in 1994 after decades of drug use and survived diabetes, hepatitis C and heart surgery in his 70s. In 1987, Crosby married Dance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby is survived by his five children. A son, whom he shared via sperm donation with Etheridge, Beckett Cypher, died after an opioid addiction in 2020 at the age of 21.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash and The Associated Press contributed to this report