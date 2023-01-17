Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Christina Applegate laughs off 'bad' plastic surgery accusation: 'What is wrong with people'

Christina Applegate attended her first award show on Sunday, the Critics Choice Awards, since she was diagnosed with MS

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything Video

Christina Applegate in tears as she thanks her daughter for standing by her through everything

Christina Applegate thanked her friends and family for taking care of her, especially her daughter, who she called "the most important" person.

Christina Applegate hit back Tuesday after someone accused her of having "bad" plastic surgery. 

"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA," the actress wrote on Twitter.

Applegate attended the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday as she was nominated for best actress in a comedy series. While the actress didn't share what the person had originally said, she revealed she responded that it "wasn't nice."

"This was her reply," Applegate wrote along with a screenshot of the commenter's response. "What is wrong with people. By the way, I laughed," the actress added.

The commenter had replied: "Ms didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not [Christina] Applegate."

"And a bad plastic surgeon at that."

Christina Applegate took to Twitter to respond to a comment accusing her of having bad plastic surgery.

Christina Applegate took to Twitter to respond to a comment accusing her of having bad plastic surgery. (Getty Images)

Christina Applegate attended her first awards show since being diagnosed with MS.

Christina Applegate attended her first awards show since being diagnosed with MS. (Getty Images)

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HOW SHE DEALS WITH MS: ‘MY HUMOR SHIELD KEEPS ME OK’

The Critics Choice Awards was the first award show the star has attended since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate, 51, skipped the red carpet but was seen inside the Critics Choice Awards wearing all black. She even chose a walking stick that matched her outfit.

The actress also dedicated her manicure to her series "Dead to Me." Applegate wore a dark color with the words "Jen" and "Judy" painted on them in honor of her and Linda Cardellini's characters. 

She was nominated for best actress in a comedy series for her portrayal of Jen Harding in the Netflix show.

Christina Applegate receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video

Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote on Twitter at the time.

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate tweet she added: "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action'. And that's what I do."

Christina Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021.

Christina Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Applegate has taken fans along for her health journey and recently shared a glimpse into picking out a cane for a "fancy ceremony" in October.

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote alongside a photo of four options. "Walking sticks are now part of my new normal. Thank you @neowalksticks for these beauties. Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

In November, Applegate received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

