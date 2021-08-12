Country star Jason Isbell cancels show after venue says it can't comply with coronavirus vaccine requirements

Jason Isbell’s concert in Texas Wednesday was canceled due to his insurance that attendees be fully vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The Grammy-winning musician previously shared through his record label on Aug. 6 that he will require those who attend his concerts to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours.

The star noted that he believes returning to live performing after a year of uncertainty caused by the pandemic has been "cathartic," but fears anything less than these health and safety measures at his concerts could send the country back to square one and live performers back into lockdown.

"It’s been a truly cathartic and joyful experience to see people return to shows again, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to keep the crowds safe during this time," the statement reads.

The singer was set to perform with the 400 Unit band at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Wednesday in the Houston area, but his Southeastern Records announced that the show would be canceled after the venue was allegedly not willing to comply with the performer’s updated health and safety standards.

However, in a statement released on behalf of the venue, it noted that it supported Isbell’s decision to have his attendees prove their vaccination status or show a negative COVID-19 test. However, its issue was with the timing of the new health and safety guidelines.

"We are all on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue," the statement reads. "To implement a major change in policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have."

It’s unclear if the venue was unable to implement the infrastructure it would take to police the concertgoers’ vaccine status or if it was worried it couldn’t give ticket holders enough notice to have a test within the 72-hour timeframe.

Regardless, Isbell called that venue’s statement "false" on Twitter and noted that Live Nation, the ticket promoter, made the venue aware of the situation weeks ago and claims it "flat-out refused to implement the policy."