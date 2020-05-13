Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett dead at 21

Rock musician Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett has died. He was 21.

The news was confirmed by Etheridge's team on her official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today," the tweet read.

No further details, including a cause or date of death, were revealed.

Beckett was one of two children Etheridge, 58, shares with ex-partner Julie Cypher. According to Parents magazine, Etheridge and Cypher have publicly shared that they conceived Beckett and Bailey, 23, with a sperm donation from friend and fellow musician David Crosby.

Cypher and Etheridge split in 2000.

Etheridge also shares 13-year-old twins with actress Tammy Lynn Michaels, whom she split from in 2010.

Etheridge has won two Grammy awards and an Oscar for her music.

Reps for Etheridge declined to comment on the matter when reached by Fox News.