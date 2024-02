Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Victoria Beckham suffered an injury during a workout.

David Beckham on Thursday shared a photo of Victoria's foot in a large medical boot on his Instagram story, writing, "Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break."

He added a sad emoji along with a Snoopy sticker that read "Feel better."

On Valentine's Day, Victoria shared her own photo of her foot, which she'd put under an ice bag. She explained that she "fell over in the gym." David reposted that picture and added, "How bigs your toe? WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE."

This isn't the first time Victoria has suffered an injury.

In 2018, she shared a photo of herself with crutches and wearing another medical boot on the same foot. Victoria explained in her caption that she'd gotten a "small stress fracture" and that the injury "just needs some rest."

"I’m quite extreme in anything I do, whether it’s eating or working out or drinking or not drinking," she told Vogue Australia in 2022.

Victoria said that she does Pilates, starts her mornings with a 30-minute uphill run on the treadmill in her home gym and, after dropping her daughter off at school, has "grueling one-hour weights sessions" with a trainer.

Her personal trainer, Bobby Rich, spoke to Women's Health last month about her current workout routine. He explained to the outlet that he'd been working with Victoria for two years, and that she brought him on because "it was becoming apparent to her that the benefits from her own training routines had become minimal. Despite spending daily 90+ minute sessions in the gym, she was purely maintaining her fitness levels rather than improving in other meaningful ways. She was ready for a change."

He said that in the beginning, Victoria was nervous that lifting weights would make her muscles too big for her liking, but when he assured her that that wouldn't be the case, she embraced the new routine.

He added that her routine is "not too dissimilar to how professional athletes train."

In a 2022 interview with Grazia, Victoria said, "It’s an old-fashioned attitude, wanting to be really thin. I think women today want to look healthy, and curvy. They want to have some boobs — and a bum."

When the reporter pointed out that Victoria herself is very thin, she responded, "It’s not about being a certain size. It’s about knowing who you are and being happy with who you are. I have found my own balance between wanting to have fun and being disciplined about eating healthily and working out. When you’re younger you fight against that balance, but through being older I’ve reached a place where I know what that balance looks like. I just know what works for me."