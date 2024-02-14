Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan among Hollywood stars celebrating Valentine’s Day with their ‘one and only’

Valentine's Day is here, and the stars are celebrating.

Social media was full of posts Tuesday featuring Hollywood stars paying tribute to their significant others, and vice versa. Stars like Julia Roberts, Chris Pratt and David Beckham shared loving posts in honor of their spouses, while Michael J. Fox's wife Tracy Pollan gushed over her husband.

Here's a look at a few of Hollywood's Valentine's Day posts.

Julia Roberts

"My Forever Valentine," Julia Roberts captioned her Valentine's Day tribute to her husband, Danny Moder. The post featured a photo of the two of them kissing, with Roberts seemingly dressed as a deer.

She and Moder have been married just over 21 years after they met and started in 2001 on the set of "The Mexican." Throughout their decades-long relationship, the two have welcomed three children — twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and son Henry.

The two have kept their relationship and family life private for the most part, rarely posting photos of each other and their children on social media. She most recently posted photos of her and Moder celebrating his birthday and earlier for their 21st wedding anniversary.

"Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world," she captioned the birthday post.

Chris Pratt

"Happy Valentine’s Day Darling! The kids and I are so lucky to have you in our lives," Pratt captioned his Instagram post. "You’re an amazing wife, mama, step-mama and friend. Grateful for you today and always."

The post featured photos of Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, together, and photos of her spending time with their kids and pets.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger met and started dating in the summer of 2018 and dated for less than a year before announcing their engagement in January 2019. They tied the knot in June 2019 in Montecito, California, and have been living happily ever after ever since.

They share two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, and are also parents to Pratt's son Jack from his first marriage to actress Anna Faris.

David Beckham

"Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend. I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her,’" David Beckham captioned his Instagram tribute to wife Victoria Beckham alongside a photo of the two kissing near the ocean.

The Beckhams have been together since 1997, when they met at one of David's soccer games. They quickly fell in love, welcoming their oldest son, Brooklyn, in March 1999 and getting married in July of that same year.

The professional soccer player and the former Spice Girl have since welcomed three more children — sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is looking back and sharing photos from Valentine's Day 2023. In the photos, she's wearing a red bikini with a white fur coat while out in the cold. There were also imags of her and husband Travis Barker in a Jacuzzi together.

"One year ago today," she captioned the post, with Barker cheekily adding "we made baby Rocky," in the comments section.

The two began dating in January 2021, quickly announcing their engagement in October of that year. They officially tied the knot less than a year later in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The reality star and Blink 182 drummer welcomed their son Rocky in November 2023. Kardashian is also a mother to children Mason, Penelope and Reign from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, and Barker shares Alabama and Landon from his relationship with Shanna Moakler.

Tracy Pollan

"Nothing better than sunning with my honey! Happy valentines to my one and only," Tracy Pollan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and her husband, "Back to the Future" actor Michael J. Fox.

The couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in July 2023. They met in 1985 on the set of "Family Ties." Fox recalled one of his first moments with Pollan in his documentary, "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie."

"One day, we broke for lunch. After lunch, we picked up where we left off. The moment she said her first line, I detected a hint of garlic and sensed an opportunity to have a little fun at her expense. 'Whoa, a little scampi for lunch, babe,'" he said. "At first, she said nothing. Her expression didn't even change. But looking me dead in the eyes, she said slowly, 'That was mean and rude, and you're a complete and total f---ing a--hole.'"

He recalled falling in love with her right then and there, saying "no one would ever joke with me like that," and he wasn't used to being the butt of the joke.

Rita Wilson

"Happy Valentine’s Day! I think he loves me slightly more than his typewriters. Is he writing me a love letter? I think yes," Rita Wilson captioned a photo of her husband, Tom Hanks, writing something on his typewriter.

Hanks and Wilson first met on the set of "Bosom Buddies" in 1981 but didn't start dating until they met a second time on the set of the 1985 movie "Volunteers." They got married in 1988 and have since welcomed two children — Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Hanks. They are also parents to Hanks' older children, Colin and Elizabeth, from his first marriage.

"One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Wilson told Kelly Clarkson in 2020. "First of all, I love a good storyteller. So, anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that. ... I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

"Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks once told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

Kyra Sedgwick

"This is a blurry Polaroid of where it all started, (on set shooting Lemon Sky in 1987), And it’s been clear ever since…Love you forever," Kyra Sedgwick captioned the ultimate throwback picture of her and husband Kevin Bacon the year they met.

While Sedgwick admittedly was hesitant to accept Bacon's invitation to go on a date, she ended up agreeing a few weeks later and the rest is history.

"It was a nice dinner. I opened the menu and said, ‘I can’t believe these prices.' And he instantly fell in love," she told People in March 2023, "I was like, ‘Oh my God! This place is really expensive!’" Bacon quickly jumped in, adding he was thinking, "I’m going to marry her!"

She recalled feeling like she was "home" when around him, realizing the day after their first date he was the one for her. They got married in September 1988 and have welcomed two children, Travis and Sosie.