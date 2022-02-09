Dave Chappelle threatens to pull Ohio investments over potential nearby housing development

Dave Chappelle threatened to pull his investments in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he lives, over a potential new housing development in the area.

Chappelle's father worked at a college in the Ohio village and the comedian spent summers there growing up. In 2020, news also broke that Chappelle would purchase a former Miami Township fire station in the area and convert it into a comedy club.

"I don't know why the council would be afraid of litigation from a $24 million-a-year company while it's out a $65 million-a-year company," Chappelle told the Yellow Springs Village Council at a town meeting Monday night, per video obtained by the Dayton Daily News. "I cannot believe you would make me audition for you."

The outlet reports that a $39 million housing development has divided the town, Chappelle included. He addressed his concerns at the meeting.

"You look like clowns – I am not bluffing," the 48-year-old comedian told the Yellow Springs Village Council at the Monday meeting, per the video footage.

"I will take it all off the table," he said of his investments in the area.

The actor thanked the council before returning to his seat.

According to the outlet, the proposed development involves more than 100 single-family homes with prices ranging from $250,000-$600,000. A second option would involve 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with 1.75 acres set aside for affordable housing to be built at a later date.

The council reportedly voted against the affordable housing component Monday night, per the outlet, after hearing what Chappelle and other villagers had to say. Oberer Homes can continue with the rest of the development in Yellow Springs.

"I have invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I'm investing in is no longer applicable," the comedian reportedly said at a council meeting in December.

As of the 2020 census, Yellow Springs had a population of 3,697. The village is about 20 miles east of Dayton.

Reps for Chappelle and the Yellow Springs Village Council did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.