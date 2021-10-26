Expand / Collapse search
Dave Chappelle praised for 'not bending' in response to transgender controversy: 'Leave the man alone!'

Supporters referred to Chappelle as 'one of the greatest comedians to ever live,' and a person of 'real conviction'

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Supporters praised comedian Dave Chappelle Monday for his response to the controversy surrounding his new Netflix special "The Closer," as he declared he was "not bending to anybody's demands" following left-wing backlash over remarks he made about transgendered people.

Critics lambasted Chappelle over the special, which first aired earlier this month, claiming he had gone "too far" in his jokes, and that he was transphobic and homophobic. A small group of Netflix employees also staged a walkout last week to protest the special.

"To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands. And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to," Chappelle said in a video posted to his Instagram, before adding certain "conditions" needed to be met before meeting. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Trans employees and allies at Netflix walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle special on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Netflix has decided to air Chappelle’s special, which contains jokes about transgender people, even though some employees have voiced concerns they feel have been ignored by the company. (Photo by )

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Trans employees and allies at Netflix walkout in protest of Dave Chappelle special on October 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Netflix has decided to air Chappelle’s special, which contains jokes about transgender people, even though some employees have voiced concerns they feel have been ignored by the company. (Photo by ) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Chappelle also blamed "corporate interests" for efforts to cancel him following the backlash over the special, and claimed that the LGBTQ community had actually been "loving and supporting" towards him. 

CRITICS PILE ON NEFLIX CEO AFTER HE SAYS HE ‘SCREWED UP’ DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOW DEFENSE

Supporters reacted on social media to Chappelle's defiance to the criticism, with some imploring him not to bend under pressure, and others declaring that standing up against the criticism would stop the "madness" of cancel culture. 

JON STEWART SAYS DAVE CHAPPELLE NETFLIX CONTROVERSY A RESULT OF ‘MISCOMMUNICATION,’ COMIC ‘NOT A HURTFUL GUY’

A counter protester talks with a demonstrator at a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout "Stand Up in Solidarity" to protest the streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 20 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A counter protester talks with a demonstrator at a rally in support of the Netflix transgender employee walkout "Stand Up in Solidarity" to protest the streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's new comedy special, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 20 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

"Dave Chappelle is not a Republican or a Democrat, he's a comedian. He's not supposed to reaffirm your political beliefs, he's supposed to make jokes. Leave the man alone!" wrote one supporter, while another suggested it would set a bad precedent to cancel him.

DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOWING NO SIGNS OF GETTING CANCELED AFTER SOLD-OUT SHOW IN LONDON

"Man gotta love Dave Chappelle!!!! And all that has an issue with him is EXACTLY what's wrong with the world..." wrote retired NFL linebacker Nic Harris, while another supporter declared, "When you're right, never give an inch."

NETFLIX'S DAVE CHAPPELLE PROTESTORS GET SUPPORT FROM CELEBRITIES

Chappelle did, however, face some criticism over his response to the controversy, with some critics slamming him for wanting to dictate instead of listen, as well as for being a millionaire complaining to a packed arena about being cancelled. 

Despite the backlash and criticism, Chappelle showed no sign of being cancelled after he performed before a sold-out audience last week in London, according to a report from Variety.

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; American comedian Dave Chappelle attends UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; American comedian Dave Chappelle attends UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.